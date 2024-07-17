PetSmart Charities Study Shows the Secret to Finding Love is a Kitten

Adopting a cat this National Adoption Week can bring you love, twice - PetSmart Charities and the Millionaire Matchmaker Patti Stanger team up to find singles their Purrfect Match

PHOENIX, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- New data* from PetSmart Charities® – the leading funder of animal welfare in the U.S. – shows that 75% of singles are fed up with dating apps. But a feline friend can improve their chances of finding a match:

In celebration of National Adoption Week, PetSmart Charities is helping singles find love.

Forget the outdated stereotypes about cat people: More than two-thirds of singles think it's cool to have a cat.

More than two-thirds of singles think it's cool to have a cat. A cat can actually improve your chances of finding love: 71% of Gen Z say they'd be more likely to date someone who likes cats. And the top qualities people seek in a romantic partner are fun/playful and intelligent – the same top traits associated with cat parents.

71% of Gen Z say they'd be more likely to date someone who likes cats. And the top qualities people seek in a romantic partner are fun/playful and intelligent – the same top traits associated with cat parents. Cats are trending: More people are adopting cats, accounting for 74% of all in-store PetSmart Charities adoptions**. And these new cat parents want to date other cat parents – nearly three quarters of them say they would prefer to date someone with a cat. It's time to play the odds...

In celebration of National Adoption Week, PetSmart Charities is breaking down stereotypes and helping singles find love. As kitten season, the time of year when most kittens are born, fills animal shelters to capacity, PetSmart Charities Purrfect Match is challenging singles to try a new approach to finding love: by adopting a cat!

"Cats are having a moment unlike any we've seen in PetSmart Charities' 30 years of helping pets find homes," said Aimee Gilbreath, president of PetSmart Charities. "Cat adoptions are greatly outpacing dog adoptions and cat parents are finally breaking free from old stereotypes. In fact, they're now the pick of the dating litter!"

So, you've adopted a cat – now what? You may not be able to teach an old dog new tricks, but you can teach a human looking for love. That's why PetSmart Charities is teaming up with Millionaire Matchmaker Patti Stanger. One lucky single will win one-on-one relationship coaching from Patti herself. During these sessions Patti will offer her deep expertise and insights to help the winner find love.

"As a third-generation matchmaker and animal lover myself, I could not be more excited to be part of the Purrfect Match with PetSmart Charities to help people and pets find love," said Patti Stanger.

"We are confident that if you open your heart and your home to a cat, human love will follow," added Gilbreath. "We've found that people are more attracted to those who like animals and there's a lot our feline friends can teach us about relationships. For everything else, we're glad to have Patti."

Learn more and enter for a chance to win at FindLoveTwice.com***. The entry period runs from July 17 through August 7, 2024, but you can find your feline (or canine!) match anytime. Visit PetSmart Charities for details on National Adoption Week and to find an adoptable pet near you.

PetSmart Charities National Adoption Week Details:

Thousands of local shelters will bring in adoptable pets, including kittens, cats and dogs, into nearly every PetSmart store across the U.S. and Puerto Rico.

Dates: July 15-21, 2024

Locations: Nearly every PetSmart store across the U.S. and Puerto Rico. Visit petsmart.com to find a store near you.

*The PetSmart Charities Purrfect Match Survey was conducted via a PN View survey fielded by Big Village among a sample of 1,000 U.S. adults 18 years of age and older. This survey was live on June 24, 2024.

**Adoption data was collected by PetSmart Charities across all in-store PetSmart adoptions February – June, 2024.

*** NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. The PetSmart Purrfect Match Sweepstakes is sponsored by PetSmart Charities, Inc. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. and D.C., who, as of date of entry are 18 years of age or older and are not legally married. Begins at 12:00 a.m. ET on 07/17/24 & ends 11:59 p.m. ET on 08/07/24. Void where prohibited by law. For complete Official Rules, visit findlovetwice.com.

