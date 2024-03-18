PetSmart Charities Teams Up with Hill's Pet Nutrition for National Adoption Week, Celebrating 30 Years of Pet Adoptions

Targeting 30 adoptions in 30 days across all stores nationwide March 18-24

PHOENIX, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate 30 years of helping adoptable pets find loving families, PetSmart Charities® – the leading funder of animal welfare in the U.S. – challenged all PetSmart U.S. stores and their local shelter/rescue partners to each find new homes for 30 pets in 30 days during National Adoption Week (March 18-24, 2024) alongside Hill's Pet Nutrition.

Hill's Pet Nutrition PetSmart Charities partners with local rescues and shelters to connect adoptable pets with loving families during National Adoption Week. Photo credit: PetSmart Charities

As PetSmart Charities inches closer to its 11 millionth in-store pet adoption, Hill's Pet Nutrition has joined forces to sponsor PetSmart Charities National Adoption Week this year. In addition to sponsoring this event, Hill's is also the official feeding sponsor of PetSmart Charities, providing food to all the Adoption Centers in PetSmart stores across the United States. These partnerships closely align with Hill's 22-year mission to support animal welfare through the Hill's Food, Shelter & Love program, which provides science-led nutrition to more than 900 shelters across North America. Hill's and PetSmart Charities share a commitment to helping pets find loving families and to strengthening the bond between pets and their people.

"Shelters across the country are full, and pets of all ages, breeds and temperaments are looking for their families," said Heidi Marston, director of pet placement at PetSmart Charities. "For 30 years now, PetSmart Charities has been a leader in working with local shelter partners to help connect adoptable pets with their forever families. We're thankful to Hill's for sharing our passion for pets in need, and for this robust support during National Adoption Week. Pets bring so much joy to their people, helping them to live healthier lives, too. If you have room in your heart and home, we strongly encourage you to consider fostering or adopting!"

"Ending pet homelessness is only a pursuit that can be accomplished by working together, which is why Hill's Pet Nutrition is proud to build on our existing support of the great work of PetSmart Charities in championing shelters and pet adoption," said Caroline Chulick, senior vice president of marketing at Hill's Pet Nutrition U.S. "We hope the National Adoption Week events will help jumpstart matching prospective pet owners with incredible pets awaiting a second chance."

During PetSmart Charities National Adoption Week, potential pet parents will have the chance to interact with adoptable pets from local shelters, including cats, kittens, dogs, puppies and small pets at PetSmart stores. Staff and volunteers will be on hand to help educate potential adopters on the pets they are interested in and their care needs.

Those who aren't quite ready to expand their family can still make a big impact by donating funds to help pets in need at petsmartcharities.org. They also can find their match when the time is right by visiting petsmartcharities.org/adopt-a-pet for adoptable pets, adoption centers and events.

PetSmart Charities National Adoption Week Details:

Thousands of local shelters will bring a host of adoptable shelter pets including dogs, cats, kittens and puppies into nearly every PetSmart store across the U.S. and Puerto Rico.

Dates: March 18-24, 2024

Locations: Nearly every one of PetSmart stores across the U.S. and Puerto Rico. Visit petsmart.com to find a store near you.

