PetSmart Expands Access to Purpose-Driven and Sustainable Offerings, Pilots First-of-its-Kind Toy Takeback and Packaging Recycling Programs

PHOENIX, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With 70% of pet parents expressing interest in creating a positive impact on the environment through everyday actions, PetSmart – the leading retailer of products, services and solutions for the lifetime needs of pets – recognizes its unique position to expand consumer access to sustainable products and programs, bridging the gap between niche offerings and mainstream availability.

"We hear that our pet parents want to join us in reducing our impacts on the planet and operating ethically and responsibly," said Joanne Dwyer, Vice President, corporate social responsibility and corporate communications. "We can't solve the challenges we face alone. Collaboration – with peers, business partners, trade associations, animal welfare organizations and pet parents – is a cornerstone of our CSR strategy. That's one of the many reasons we're excited to partner with West Paw, PetPlate and TerraCycle to make purpose-driven brands more accessible and bring new opportunities for engagement to pet parents."

To continue providing the broadest assortment of products for pet parents, PetSmart is growing the assortment of offerings that are better for pets, people and the planet:

West Paw : A certified B Corporation that focuses on manufacturing high-quality, durable dog toys and pet products to enrich the lives of dogs. Prioritizing sustainability, they use eco-friendly materials and processes in their production.

: A certified B Corporation that focuses on manufacturing high-quality, durable dog toys and pet products to enrich the lives of dogs. Prioritizing sustainability, they use eco-friendly materials and processes in their production. PetPlate : Offering vet-designed recipes, the frozen, gently cooked meals are made with high-quality, human grade, whole food ingredients, which are more bio-available than fillers and other low-quality ingredients.

: Offering vet-designed recipes, the frozen, gently cooked meals are made with high-quality, human grade, whole food ingredients, which are more bio-available than fillers and other low-quality ingredients. Only Natural Pet: A wholly owned subsidiary of PetSmart and Certified B Corporation with more than 200 products featuring natural, high-quality, responsibly sourced ingredients.

In addition, PetSmart is testing innovative solutions for the end of life of items not recyclable curbside:

West Paw Join the Loop ® takeback program : PetSmart will become the first national retailer to pilot a West Paw dog toy takeback program in more than 75 stores. After a dog's favorite toy has been thoroughly loved, collection boxes inside PetSmart stores will facilitate its return to West Paw. Old toys are sanitized, ground up, and fed back into the manufacturing process to make completely new, bouncy, bright Zogoflex & Seaflex toys, which can be recycled infinitely. PetSmart will also test takeback of other branded toys that are made from plastic or rubber like materials.

: PetSmart will become the first national retailer to pilot a West Paw dog toy takeback program in more than 75 stores. After a dog's favorite toy has been thoroughly loved, collection boxes inside PetSmart stores will facilitate its return to West Paw. Old toys are sanitized, ground up, and fed back into the manufacturing process to make completely new, bouncy, bright Zogoflex & Seaflex toys, which can be recycled infinitely. PetSmart will also test takeback of other branded toys that are made from plastic or rubber like materials. TerraCycle pet food bag takeback program: PetSmart is partnering with TerraCycle this summer to take back pet food bags and find end of life solutions because they are not recyclable through curbside programs. The takeback program will launch in 100 PetSmart stores with expected plans to expand enterprise-wide to make it easier for pet parents to practice sustainability.

These initiatives align with the launch of PetSmart's second-annual CSR Report, highlighting key progress and new performance goals across strategic pillars: Healthy & Happy Pets, Empowered People and Responsible Stewards. For the first time, the company developed its report with reference to GRI (Global Reporting Initiative) standards and aligned to the United Nation's Sustainable Development Goals.

