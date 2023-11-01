PetSmart Launches Holiday Shop with Everything Pet Parents Need to Make Memories with their Pet and Celebrate the Season Together

From festive presents to pampering services, PetSmart is spreading holiday cheer to all pets

PHOENIX, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- It's that time of year and PetSmart has transformed into the ultimate holiday destination to help pet parents share merry moments with their pets, all season long. Pet parents will find all their holiday needs at a great price – including pet advent calendars, festive apparel, fun toys, holiday treats, grooming and hotel services, and much more.

Photo courtesy of PetSmart
"During the holidays, people want to celebrate and shower their friends and family members, including their pets, with love and meaningful gifts. It's also the time of year we come together to give back to our local communities," says Stacia Andersen, chief customer officer at PetSmart. "We know that this year, families are seeking out value without sacrificing on quality and delights. I'm proud that our holiday collection includes fresh and irresistible products at price points that make it easy for people to include their pets in all their holiday traditions. And, in the spirit of the season, through our Chance & Friends collection, pet parents can give their pets gifts and give back by supporting PetSmart Charities' mission to make the world a better place for pets."

PetSmart is a one-stop holiday destination for pets, with toys starting at $5, apparel under $20, and services, including expert pet grooming to help dogs and cats look their holiday best as well as hotels to ensure pets have a home away from home during holiday travels. With convenient ways to shop in store, in-app or online for same-day delivery or curbside pickup, PetSmart makes it easy to create merry memories with pets.

Count Down to the Holidays
Parents of dogs, cats and small animals can count down the days during the most magical time of the year with advent calendars, one of the best-selling pet gifts of the holiday season.

Apparel Under $20
PetSmart is dressing up pets to be ready for any holiday occasion with ugly sweaters for all species, costumes and festive party attire.

Habitat Décor Under $15
Fish and reptiles can get in on the holiday cheer with spirited holiday décor.

Treats Under $10
Everyone deserves a holiday treat! Pet parents can gift delicious, decorated treats to their dogs and even birds, or try a cookie-decorating kit to bring dogs into the holiday fun.

Toys Under $5
Toys are the ultimate holiday gift for pets of all species, and options under $5 are a great way to ensure all pets in the family are included in the celebration.

Gifts that Give Back
Pet parents can treat their pet while helping others. For each toy purchased from the new Chance & Friends holiday collection, $1 is donated to the nonprofit PetSmart Charities, the leading funder of animal welfare in the country.

Pet Holiday TLC
PetSmart has services* to help pets look and feel their best for the holiday season and ensure they are well cared for when pet parents need a trusted home away from home while they travel. PetSmart's special services holiday add-ons are festive and fun.  

  • The Seasonal Salon Special adds a festive bandana, gingerbread spritz, a tasty dog cookie, coupon book with over $300 in savings and more to any salon treatment.
  • Doggie Day Camp "Grinchmas" Playdate on Dec. 14 includes a Grinch plush toy, sweet treat, take-home treat and a digital holiday keepsake photo added to the day of play.
  • The Seasonal PetsHotel Special adds a digital holiday keepsake photo, a festive bandana, a tasty dog cookie, coupon book with over $300 in savings and more to any overnight stay.

For more gift ideas and to shop PetSmart's holiday collection, deals and services, visit petsmart.com.

*Pet age, health and vaccination requirements apply, see store for full details.

About PetSmart
PetSmart is the leading pet retailer offering products, services and solutions for the lifetime needs of pets. At PetSmart, we love pets and we believe pets make us better people. Every day with every connection, PetSmart's passionate associates help bring pet parents closer to their pets so together they can live more fulfilled lives. This vision impacts everything we do for our customers, the way we support our associates and how we give back to our communities. 

PetSmart operates more than 1,660 pet stores in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico, as well as more than 200 in-store PetSmart PetsHotel® dog and cat boarding facilities. We provide a broad range of competitively priced pet food and products, as well as services such as dog training, pet grooming, pet boarding, PetSmart Doggie Day Camp™ and pet adoption.

PetSmart, PetSmart Charities® and PetSmart Charities® of Canada work with nearly 4,000 animal welfare organizations to bring adoptable pets into stores so they have the best chance possible of finding a forever home. Through this in-store adoption program and other signature events, PetSmart has facilitated over 10 million adoptions, more than any other brick-and-mortar organization.

