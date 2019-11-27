PetSmart® Offers Pet Parents Ways to Give Back This Holiday Season

PetSmart's Chance & Friends Holiday Philanthropic Collection of stuffed toys is back for 2019. Shoppers can choose from a plush dog, cat, bunny or unicorn, complete with a squeaker, that will delight pets and kids alike. For every in-store or online purchase of a commemorative toy from the Chance & Friends collection, PetSmart will donate 10% of the sale to PetSmart Charities to fund animal-assisted therapy programs at children's hospitals.

Don't Need Another Stuffed Toy? Donate it Instead.

Shoppers who feel they don't need another plush toy at home can still make a difference in the lives of people and pets in local communities, through PetSmart's annual holiday toy drive. Every PetSmart store across North America has selected a local charity and invites customers to purchase and donate one of the plush toys to their toy drive. The toys are then delivered to organizations such as children's hospitals, police departments, animal shelters and other nonprofit organizations in their community.

The toy drive is a favorite among PetSmart associates and is already off to a record-breaking start. Within the first several days of the toy drive, which launched in October, a Greensboro, N.C. PetSmart store donated their first 100 Chance & Friends to the Ronald McDonald House, while a Houston-area PetSmart delivered 500 toys to Texas Children's Hospital. The Vista, Calif. PetSmart donated 400 Chance & Friends to Toys for Tots and a store in Canada donated hundreds more to the Ontario Fire Department to give to kids in crisis. Since the toy drive launched, a total of 1.5 million toys have been donated across North America.

Have a Hard-to-Buy-for Pet Parent on Your List?

A PetSmart gift card might be the answer. With every purchase of a Chance & Friends branded gift card, 10% of the initial value placed on the card will also support PetSmart Charities.

A Little Holiday Giving Goes a Long Way

Last year, more than $885,000 was raised from the Holiday Philanthropic Collection to support PetSmart Charities' funded adoption events, spay and neuter initiatives and more. In addition, more than two million plush toys were donated and distributed to people and pets in need in the communities where PetSmart operates.

For more information about PetSmart and the Holiday Philanthropic Collection, or to find a local store, please visit www.petsmart.com.

About PetSmart®

PetSmart, Inc. is the largest specialty pet retailer of services and solutions for the lifetime needs of pets. At PetSmart, we love pets, and we believe pets make us better people. Every day with every connection, PetSmart's passionate associates help bring pet parents closer to their pets so they, together, can live more fulfilled lives. This vision impacts everything we do for our customers, the way we support our associates and how we give back to our communities. PetSmart employs approximately 56,000 associates and operates more than 1,650 pet stores in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico, as well as more than 200 in-store PetSmart PetsHotel® dog and cat boarding facilities. The retailer provides a broad range of competitively priced pet food and products, as well as services such as dog training, pet grooming, pet boarding, PetSmart Doggie Day Camp™ and pet adoption. PetSmart, PetSmart Charities® and PetSmart Charities® of Canada work with more than 3,500 animal welfare organizations to bring adoptable pets into stores so they have the best chance possible of finding a forever home. Through this in-store adoption program and other signature events, PetSmart has facilitated more than 9 million adoptions, more than any other brick-and-mortar organization. In May 2017, PetSmart acquired Chewy.com, a leading online retailer of pet food and products in the U.S., which operates as an independent subsidiary.

Find PetSmart on Facebook: www.Facebook.com/PetSmart

See PetSmart on Instagram: @PetSmart

Follow PetSmart on Twitter: @PetSmart

See PetSmart on YouTube: www.YouTube.com/PetSmart

PetSmart homepage: http://www.petsmart.com/

Turn your passion for pets into a career you'll love! Visit careers.petsmart.com to learn more about corporate, retail store and Distribution Center opportunities.

SOURCE PetSmart

Related Links

http://www.petsmart.com

