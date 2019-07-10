Petstakeover, a new pet-themed card game for pet lovers, launches on kickstarter today

Pets Takeover is a highly interactive pets-powered semi-version of Charades. But in this game instead of guessing, you and your family and friends will be acting out your favorite pets' talents written on the cards. It is super easy and fast to learn but highly entertaining. The objective is to try to collect matching sets of cards faster than your opponent's then sit and enjoy their epic performance. The more talent cards you play, the higher the points. So, clear some space, bring your pets with you because you're about to play the most entertaining card game ever.

The game gets more and more entertaining with more people and each talent card you draw because collecting four matching talent cards will force two players to performance. Then collecting five talent cards will force everyone on the table to performance card descriptions. With so many awesome pet talents in this game, you will never wanna stop playing it.

So, if you're into trying new card games or watching your friends act like your favorite animals, please help us make this game a reality. We think you'll love it as much as we do. Help us make the Petstakeover card game a reality by backing our campaign on kickstarter.

Contact Info:

Petstakeover website

www.petstakeover.com

Facebook

SOURCE Petstakeover

Related Links

https://www.petstakeover.com

