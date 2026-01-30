PETTINGELL PROFESSIONALS NAMED COLDWELL BANKER REALTY'S NO. 1 DUO IN THE NATION FOR SECOND YEAR

SARASOTA, Fla., Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Coldwell Banker Realty is proud to announce Roger Pettingell, Thomas Arbuckle, and the Pettingell Professionals team achieved more than $161 million in closed sales volume in 2025, making them the No. 1 Duo across the Coldwell Banker Real Estate network. The Sarasota, Fla.–based team continues to lead the luxury market through a high‑touch client model and an expansive digital presence.

Pettingell Professionals is comprised of founder Roger Pettingell, director of sales Thomas Arbuckle, luxury property specialist Kelly Rosenberg, director of marketing Saleemah Stanley, director of operations Lola Diaz and project manager Scott Shields.

The team was also ranked No. 1 in Sarasota County for the 16th consecutive year, according to the REALTOR® Association of Sarasota and Manatee. Throughout his more than 40‑year career, Pettingell has amassed over $3 billion in sales and has repeatedly earned Coldwell Banker's International Society of Excellence, the brand's highest production honor. He was additionally recognized on the 2025 RealTrends + Tom Ferry The Thousand list, ranking among the top 250 individual real estate agents in the United States.

Pettingell Professionals has also built one of the region's strongest digital platforms. The team's YouTube channel now reaches more than 100,000 subscribers, featuring community highlights, market updates, and property films. Its long‑running weekly series, REALTALK™ with Roger Pettingell, launched in 2013, has surpassed 420 episodes and continues to expand listing visibility and showcase the lifestyle in Sarasota and Longboat Key.

They also maintain a deep commitment to supporting local community through the oversight of The Pettingell Family Foundation, which focuses on local philanthropic initiatives across Sarasota and Manatee counties.

Quotes:

"Roger's ability to anticipate market movements and elevate the standard for luxury representation continues to set him apart. His team brings a level of precision, polish and long-term consistency that has shaped the expectations of buyers and sellers throughout Sarasota's high-end coastal communities."

– Duff Rubin, Coldwell Banker Realty regional president, Southeast.

"Roger is one of those rare leaders whose influence extends beyond his sales volume. The way he and his team approach preparation, service and market expertise has helped define what modern luxury real estate looks like along the Gulf Coast."

– Ellen O'Day, managing broker of the Coldwell Banker Realty Longboat Key office.

About Coldwell Banker Realty

Coldwell Banker Realty companies operate the company-owned real estate brokerage offices in leading markets in the United States representing approximately 48,000 independent real estate agents. Coldwell Banker Realty is a part of Compass International Holdings (NYSE: COMP), a global real estate services company with a presence in every major U.S. city and in approximately 120 countries and territories. Visit ColdwellBankerHomes.com.

For more information about the greater Sarasota residential real estate market, contact the area's top luxury real estate team, Pettingell Professionals, at 941-387-1840 or visit pettingell.com.

