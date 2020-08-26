PEX (Crossed-Linked Polyethylene) Market worth $7.9 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "PEX (Crossed-Linked Polyethylene) Market by Type (HDPE, LDPE, Others), Technology (PEXA, PEXB, PEXC), Application (Wires & Cables, Plumbing, Automotive, Others), Region (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, Middle East & Africa) – Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the PEX (Crossed-Linked Polyethylene) market size is projected to grow from an estimated value of USD 5.5 billion in 2020 to USD 7.9 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period.

Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=257558278

Browse in-depth TOC on "PEX (Crossed-Linked Polyethylene) Market"

314 – Market Data Tables

58 – Figures

221 – Pages

View Detailed Table of Content Here:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/cross-linked-polyethylene-market-257558278.html

HDPE segment is estimated to dominate the overall PEX (Crossed-Linked Polyethylene) market

HDPE is expected to be the largest type of PEX (Crossed-Linked Polyethylene) used globally in terms of both value and volume. Cross-linked HDPE is used in pipes and tubing in the plumbing segment. The excellent combination of properties makes HDPE an ideal material for diverse applications in various industries. HDPE pipe is extensively used in numerous applications such as the construction of pipelines for transportation of water and gases as it offers quick installation, flexibility, and are lightweight and low cost. HDPE pipes are also frequently used for the transfer of liquids in the agriculture sector. Their properties make them suitable for use in the construction and industrial sectors.

Wires & Cables is the largest market for PEX (Crossed-Linked Polyethylene) by application

Wires & cables is the largest application of PEX. PEX exhibits high resistance to flame and heat deformation, which makes it suitable for wires & cables. Cross-linking adds brilliant dielectric properties to polyethylene, which is resilient to flow and permanent deformation above the softening point. Expanding transmission & distribution lines in the electrical & communication industry in developing countries is driving the market. Automotive is the fastest-growing application of PEX, as cross-linked LDPE is extensively used in automotive cables and wires.

Request Sample Pages:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=257558278

APAC is projected to be the largest PEX (Crossed-Linked Polyethylene) market

The PEX (Crossed-Linked Polyethylene) market in APAC is projected to register the highest CAGR between 2020 and 2025. APAC leads the global PEX market in terms of value and volume. The increasing demand for PEX in the plumbing, wires & cables, and automotive applications in China, Japan, and Australia is driving the market in APAC. Moreover, increased investment by the government to produce green and clean energy by the installation of solar power plants and windmill-powered plants is expected to drive the demand for wires & cables, which eventually drives the PEX market in the region.

The Dow Chemical Company (US), Borealis AG (Austria), Solvay (Belgium), Lyondellbasell (Netherlands), Exxonmobil Corporation (US), Polyone Corporation (US), 3H Vinacome Co., Ltd. (Vietname), Falcone Specialities AG (Switzerland), Hanwha Chemical Corporation (South Korea), Hyundai EP (South Korea) are the major players in the PEX (Crossed-Linked Polyethylene) market.

Related Reports:

Chlorinated Polyethylene Market Chlorinated Polyethylene Market by Application (Impact Modifier, Wire and Cable Jacketing, Hose & Tubing, IR ABS, Adhesives, Magnetics, Others), Grade (CPE 135A, CPE 135B, Others), and Region - Global Forecasts to 2021

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/chlorinated-polyethylene-market-97187944.html

Wire Compound and Cable Compound Market Wire Compound and Cable Compound Market by Type (Halogenated Polymers, Non- Halogenated Polymers), End-use Industry (Construction, Automotive, Power, Communication), and Region Global Forecast to 2022

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/wire-and-cable-compound-market-237123323.html

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/cross-linked-polyethylene-market.asp

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source:https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/cross-linked-polyethylene.asp

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets