P.F. Chang's debuts new full-service Bistro in Denver area

P.F. Chang's Northfield offers limited-time holiday menu and an elevated Asian dining experience just in time for seasonal celebrations.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- P.F. Chang's® announced the opening of a new full-service Bistro at The Shops at Northfield in Denver, Colorado, today. The Northfield location is part of the brand's continued growth across Colorado and marks the eighth Bistro location in the state. From crave-worthy menu favorites to stunning views of the Rocky Mountains, guests at P.F. Chang's Northfield are guaranteed an outstanding dining experience.

As P.F. Chang's continues a nationwide brand refresh, the Northfield location opens with an upscale ambiance, providing a unique and memorable moment for every dining occasion. Opening in time for the holidays, P.F. Chang's Northfield will offer a limited-time seasonal menu featuring expertly crafted dishes such as the Chili Crab and Pork Belly Fried Rice, Flaming Filet Mignon Wontons, Oolong Chilean Sea Bass, Chang's Apple Crunch, and two specialty cocktails (the Espresso Martini and Good Fortune featuring cognac and yuzu saké, served in a keepsake ornament).

"P.F. Chang's Northfield offers a premier destination for guests to celebrate any and all occasions, especially when it comes to holiday gatherings with family and friends," said Art Kilmer, chief operating officer at P.F. Chang's. "We've been proud to serve guests in the Denver area for nearly three decades and look forward to sharing our unique take on elevated Asian cuisine."

P.F. Chang's Gold Rewards members can earn points with every purchase when they visit or order online from the new P.F. Chang's Northfield location. Gold Rewards members and receive a $15 reward with every 2,000 points earned, a complimentary birthday dessert, and have access to surprise and delight offers such as bonus rewards and complimentary appetizers.

P.F. Chang's Northfield is located at 8260 Northfield Boulevard, Suite 1360, Denver, CO 80238. It spans an impressive 6,000 square feet and can accommodate 155 guests. Operating hours are Sunday through Thursday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., and Fridays and Saturdays from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Twenty-seven years after P.F. Chang's opened its first Bistro in the state (Littleton, Colorado), the Northfield locations brings more than 100 new job opportunities to the community. Qualified job candidates interested in a career at P.F. Chang's may apply at jobs.pfchangs.com .

For more information about P.F. Chang's Northfield, the limited-time holiday menu, seasonal offers, and holiday celebrations at P.F. Chang's, please visit pfchangs.com.

About P.F. Chang's

Founded in 1993 by Philip Chiang and Paul Fleming, P.F. Chang's is the first internationally recognized multi-unit Asian culinary brand to honor and celebrate the 2,000-year-old tradition of wok cooking as the center of the guest experience. With roots in Chinese cuisine, today's menu at P.F. Chang's spans across all of Asia, honoring cultures and recipes from Japan, Korea, Thailand, and beyond. Each item offers a unique exploration of flavor, whether it's a handcrafted cocktail, wok-fired lunch bowl, or celebratory multi-course dinner. Worldwide, P.F. Chang's has more than 300 restaurants in 22 countries and U.S. airport locations, including a growing number of convenient P.F. Chang's To Go locations offering takeout and delivery. For more P.F. Chang's news, visit pfchangs.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @pfchangs.

