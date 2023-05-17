P.F. Chang's debuts new full-service Bistro in Murray, Utah

P.F. Chang's expands in Utah with fourth location featuring the brand's newest restaurant design and offering specialty menu favorites for an elevated Asian dining experience, just in time for the graduation season

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- P.F. Chang's® announced the opening of the new full-service Bistro location at the Murray Fashion Place Mall in Murray, Utah today as part of its continued growth across Utah and nationwide. From inspired menu favorites to elaborate decor, guests at the new Bistro are guaranteed a best-in-class experience.

P.F. Chang’s expands in Utah with fourth location featuring the brand’s newest restaurant design and offering specialty menu favorites for an elevated Asian dining experience, just in time for the graduation season

Embracing a nationwide brand refresh, P.F. Chang's Murray - Fashion Place sets the stage for unforgettable spring celebrations with its upscale ambiance and lively decor. Guests can indulge in an array of delectable scratch-made dishes, including the original Chang's Chicken Lettuce Wraps, Crispy Honey Chicken and Mongolian Beef, alongside indulgent specialty items like Wagyu Steak and Oolong Chilean Sea Bass.

"We are thrilled to open our newest Bistro location in Murray, Utah, providing residents with an exceptional dining experience that showcases the bold and elevated flavors that P.F. Chang's is renowned for," said Genaro Perez, senior vice president of marketing at P.F. Chang's. "As we continue our expansion in the region, this opening represents our commitment to offering unforgettable moments for our guests as they celebrate graduations, birthdays, holidays, anniversaries and everyday special occasions with us."

For guests who wish to order takeout or delivery, P.F. Chang's is now offering the brand-new Celebration Kit for Four, including all the details needed to bring an authentic P.F. Chang's celebration to their own table. This specialty package features gold chopsticks used for special celebrations at P.F. Chang's, dragon confetti mix to adorn the table, hand-folded origami crane card holders with notecards to personalize guests' names, and more. The Celebration Kit for Four is $18 and available for purchase as an add-on when ordering online for takeout, catering or delivery and can also be purchased in-restaurant when picking up an order.

Spanning approximately 6,000 square feet and accommodating 155 guests, the P.F. Chang's Murray - Fashion Place Bistro marks the company's fourth location in the Salt Lake City area. This milestone opening arrives nearly 24 years after the debut of P.F. Chang's Salt Lake City, cementing the brand's enduring popularity and growth. Furthermore, P.F. Chang's is planning for additional Bistro openings nationwide throughout 2024, solidifying the polished-casual restaurant's position as an industry leader.

Guests can visit the new P.F Chang's Murray - Fashion Place at 6191 S. State Street #N045, Murray, Utah 84107, operating daily from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

P.F. Chang's Gold and Platinum Rewards members can earn points with every purchase when they visit or order online and through the app from the new P.F. Chang's Murray - Fashion Place Bistro location. As a bonus this spring season, now through June 18, Gold and Platinum Rewards members can earn points on select seasonal e-gift cards including graduation and Father's Day. While the Gold Rewards program is free to join, the Platinum Rewards program, which launched in September 2022, provides exclusive benefits such as double points accumulation towards a $15 reward for every dollar spent, unlimited free delivery through the P.F. Chang's website or app, priority reservations on the waitlist and access to an exclusive concierge service.

The restaurant also brings approximately 100 new job opportunities to the community. Qualified job candidates interested in a career at P.F. Chang's may apply at jobs.pfchangs.com .

About P.F. Chang's

Founded in 1993 by Philip Chiang and Paul Fleming, P.F. Chang's is the first internationally recognized multi-unit Asian culinary brand to honor and celebrate the 2,000-year-old tradition of wok cooking as the center of the guest experience. With roots in Chinese cuisine, today's menu at P.F. Chang's spans across all of Asia, honoring cultures and recipes from Japan, Korea, Thailand, and beyond. Each item offers a unique exploration of flavor, whether it's a handcrafted cocktail, wok-fired lunch bowl, or celebratory multi-course dinner. Worldwide, P.F. Chang's has more than 300 restaurants in 22 countries and U.S. airport locations, including a growing number of convenient P.F. Chang's To Go locations offering takeout and delivery. For more P.F. Chang's news, visit pfchangs.com and follow us on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram @pfchangs.

SOURCE P.F. Chang’s