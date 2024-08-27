P.F. Chang's Debuts the "Lettuce Wrap" - a Cozy Blanket Designed to Comfort You

With a New School Year Kicking Off, P.F. Chang's Says, "Lettuce Comfort You" with their New Lettuce Wrap Dorm Blanket and Special Back-to-School Deals

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, P.F. Chang's transforms their famous lettuce wraps into a cozy dorm room essential with the launch of their limited-edition "Lettuce Wrap." This twin-sized blanket, designed to mimic the look of P.F. Chang's iconic Lettuce Wraps, brings the warmth and comfort of their beloved dish into homes and dorms. The blanket is now available for a limited time for $24.99 on LettuceWraps.com. As the back-to-school season kicks off, P.F. Chang's is here to announce a series of new offerings crafted to provide comfort, value, convenience, and delicious meals for students, families, and educators alike.

P.F. Chang's Lettuce Wraps are a signature dish that has been a fan-favorite for years. This iconic menu item is a secret family recipe featuring crisp lettuce leaves that serve as the crunchy, delicious base for a savory mix of chicken or tofu. With ~4M orders every year, it's one of the most popular and cherished dishes on the menu.

P.F. Chang's is known for being the go-to spot for celebrating life's milestones like birthdays, proms, and graduations. While heading off to college can be both exciting and daunting, P.F. Chang's knows students could use a little comfort to help adjust. Each blanket comes with the option to add a $25 gift card to the restaurant, so college students can cuddle up and enjoy their favorite P.F. Chang's dishes right from their dorm room.

"At P.F. Chang's, we get that back-to-school season is all about bringing comfort and those feel-good vibes," says Candice Barnett, SVP of Brand & Experience at P.F. Chang's. "Our 'Lettuce Wrap' and special offers are designed to bring a bit of home and joy to our guests during this transitional time of year."

In addition to the cozy blanket, P.F. Chang's is here to alleviate some back-to-school stress with a series of special offers and new menu items designed for students, families, and educators.

Back-to-School Bundle: The Back-to-School Bundle is a 3-course family-style meal featuring a selection of P.F. Chang's most popular dishes, perfect for a family dinner out or a convenient meal at home. The bundle includes a choice of soup or salad, an appetizer to share, and entrées for each guest, starting at just $20 per person*.

P.F. Chang's just added two new dishes to its value menu, ideal for students and families seeking delicious, budget-friendly options. Chang's Ca$h: Fuel your back-to-school season with Chang's and save even more when you sign up for P.F. Chang's Rewards! P.F. Chang's has revamped its Rewards program with the introduction of Chang's Ca$h. Rewards members will earn 15% back in Chang's Ca$h on all eligible purchases of $60 or more to use towards their next visit**. New Rewards members receive $15 in Chang's Ca$h upon sign-up: https://www.pfchangs.com/rewards

Kids under 12 receive free ice cream with any purchase, making it the perfect after-school family outing. $5 Happy Hour: P.F. Chang's launched an All Day Every Day Happy Hour*** menu featuring select $5 beer, wine, and cocktails including the Zen Margarita and the Pink Lotus Cosmo making it an affordable way for college students and teachers to unwind with friends.

For more information, please visit PFChangs.com .

*Minimum two people. Pricing varies by location. Please contact your local P.F. Chang's for more details.

**How to Earn Chang's Ca$h: P.F. Chang's Rewards Members automatically receive 15% Chang's Ca$h back on all eligible purchases, excluding alcoholic beverages, gift card purchases, taxes, or gratuities. Guests can view Chang's Ca$h balance by signing in P.F. Chang's Rewards account through pfchangs.com or mobile app. No cash value. This offer is subject to change. Void where prohibited by law.

*** Happy Hour alcohol specials offered only to guests 21 and older. Offer is available at the bar & patio only, at participating locations. Void where prohibited by law. Hours and availability vary by location. Please contact your local P.F. Chang's for more details.

