P.F. Chang's Accelerates Airport Growth, More Than Doubling Its Presence in Domestic and International Airports Over the Last Two Years

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- P.F. Chang's® continues its dynamic expansion with the addition of five new franchise locations in major airports worldwide. Following openings in Washington D.C. (DCA), Salt Lake City (SLC) and Bengaluru (BLR) in 2023, then Seattle (SEA) in June 2024, P.F. Chang's in partnership with Alsea, has opened another location at the Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla Guadalajara International Airport (GDL) just this month. Additionally, a Letter of Intent has been signed with franchise partner, Four Leaf Ventures, LLC with plans to open a P.F. Chang's in Terminal A at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) in 2025. This expansion is part of the brand's commitment to providing travelers with a unique Pan-Asian dining experience known for its quality and freshness.

P.F. Chang's® Global Expansion Includes New Airport Locations in Seattle, Salt Lake City, Washington D.C., Bengaluru, and Guadalajara.

P.F. Chang's sets itself apart from other airport dining options by offering both convenience and exceptional quality. The brand delivers quick, efficient service, for travelers on tight schedules while maintaining a superior dining experience with fresh, hand-crafted dishes. This efficient operational model not only ensures cost-effective airport dining but also upholds the brand's high standards of taste and service across all locations. Most P.F. Chang's airport locations also feature breakfast options for early morning travelers, and the Grab n Go component offers convenient options for those on the move. These unique features have contributed to P.F. Chang's domestic and international airport growth of over 150% in the past two years.

"I always tell people what separates our delicious offerings from others at the airport is that we bring the renowned P.F. Chang's excellence to our airport restaurants. We don't sacrifice freshness or service because we are accommodating for speed in an airport model; we evolve to maintain the quality our customers know and expect from the brand while providing a successful, efficient model for our operators," said Rafik Farouk, Vice President of Global Brand Development and Retail. "Our guests expect the high-quality food, Pan-Asian variety and high-end service at our airports just as they do at any of our other locations, and that's what we deliver at every airport, in any country, breakfast, lunch and dinner."

Below is more information about each opening:

Raegan National Airport (DCA) – Franchise Partner: Master ConcessionAire, LLC

Opened March 2023 , Concourse E at Reagan National Airport (DCA).

Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC) – Franchise Partner: Master ConcessionAire, LLC

At less than 3,000 square feet and with 54 seats, this is P.F. Chang's smallest U.S. location, demonstrating the brand's commitment to delivering exceptional dining even in compact spaces. This successful model continues to redefine the airport dining experience.

Seattle- Tacoma International Airport (SEA) – Franchise Partner: Concessions International, LLC

This restaurant not only offers a delicious dining experience for travelers but also features a striking 56-foot mural overlooking the entire N concourse, making it a standout destination for diners.

Kempegowda International Airport (BLR) – Franchise Partner: HMSHost; opened December 2023 as the first airport location in India; this location has customized offerings to appeal to the Indian palette, including increased vegetarian offerings and adjusted portions.

– opened as the first airport location in ; this location has customized offerings to appeal to the Indian palette, including increased vegetarian offerings and adjusted portions. Guadalajara International Airport (GDL) – Franchise Partner: Alsea

This is the first P.F. Chang's airport location in Mexico and the 29th P.F. Chang's restaurant in the country overall. The restaurant soft opened September 9 th , 2024.

Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) – Franchise Partner: Four Leaf Ventures, LLC - More details to be released in 2025.

For more information regarding global franchising opportunities with P.F. Chang's please visit www.pfchangs.com/global.

P.F. Chang's is globally recognized and loved, with top-tier culinary experts and seasoned leaders driving its growth. The brand's international partners are now celebrating 15 years of business success, underscoring the strength and longevity of these partnerships. P.F. Chang's works with investors worldwide to expand both traditional and non-traditional venues. Understanding that investment is an emotional endeavor, the company is dedicated to providing ongoing guidance and first-class support to its franchise partners.

About P.F. Chang's®

Founded in 1993 by Philip Chiang and Paul Fleming, P.F. Chang's is the first internationally recognized multi-unit Asian culinary brand to honor and celebrate the 2,000-year-old tradition of wok cooking as the centerpiece of the guest experience. With roots in Chinese cuisine, today's P.F. Chang's menu spans across Asia, honoring cultures and recipes from Japan, Korea, Thailand, and beyond. Each item offers a unique exploration of flavor, whether it is a handcrafted cocktail, wok-fired lunch bowl, or celebratory multi-course dinner. P.F. Chang's has more than 300 restaurants in over 20 countries and U.S. airport locations. For more P.F. Chang's news, visit pfchangs.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @pfchangs.

