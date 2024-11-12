P.F. CHANG’S® INTRODUCES ASIAN FRIED CHICKEN TO ITS MENU FOR THE FIRST TIME IN BRAND HISTORY

Honoring South Korean First Snowfall Celebrations with a Fresh Take on Fried Chicken and Champagne Pairings, P.F. Chang's Unveils Menu Transformation with The All-New Golden Feast Offering

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, P.F. Chang's, America's #1 Asian Bistro, is proud to announce a new menu. For the first time in its history, P.F. Chang's will offer fried chicken, a culinary milestone that brings a sophisticated twist to this beloved comfort food. This new selection includes both Korean Fried Chicken in bone-in and boneless options and Taiwanese Popcorn Chicken, paired with a thoughtfully curated sauce menu to enhance the flavors. This innovative offering blends bold, Asian global flavors with the brand's signature approach to handcrafted dishes.

P.F. Chang's has long been dedicated to bringing rich Asian culture and traditions to its guests. When stepping into a P.F. Chang's, guests are transported to the diverse cultures of Asia, with each element of the experience thoughtfully crafted to honor traditions, flavors, and culinary expertise. This November, as part of its culinary evolution, P.F. Chang's unveils a new fried chicken menu inspired by South Korea's celebration of the season's first snowfall. In South Korea, the first snowfall marks a special cultural moment symbolizing renewal, romance, and connection, celebrated by gathering with friends and family to enjoy fried chicken and a glass of bubbly. P.F. Chang's brings this celebration to life with The Golden Feast, a new dining experience where guests can indulge in expertly crafted fried chicken, paired with a selection of sauces and, in honor of tradition, an optional pairing of champagne, prosecco, or beer.

The Golden Feast Offerings:

Korean Fried Chicken: Indulge in this mouthwatering delicacy, perfectly crispy, juicy, and tender. Enjoy with a lightly coated dry-rub five spice seasoning or sweet and spicy Korean sauce for the perfect balance of heat and sweetness. Available as Bone-In Chicken (3-piece or 6-piece) and Boneless Chicken (4-piece or 5-piece for one / 8-piece or 10-piece shareable)

Taiwanese Popcorn Chicken: Irresistibly crispy, lightly battered boneless chicken thighs tossed with aromatic dry-rub five spice seasoning, roasted guajillo chili, and basil leaves

The Golden Feast is accompanied by fresh pickled cucumbers and red onions to cleanse the palate along with a curated sauce flight that offers guests a journey of flavors, ranging from the classic to the bold. The sauces include:

Sweet Soy Glaze

Dynamite

Hot Honey

Chili Crisp

"As we unveil our new fried chicken menu, we're thrilled to honor this timeless South Korean tradition and share a sense of celebration with our guests," said Candice Barnett at P.F. Chang's. "By embracing these traditions, we're not only expanding our culinary offerings but also deepening the experience of global culture and flavors that P.F. Chang's is known for."

With its new Asian fried chicken menu, P.F. Chang's continues to push culinary boundaries while offering guests the Asian, bold, savory flavors and experiences they crave. The Golden Feast fried chicken offering is now available at P.F. Chang's locations nationwide excluding airports and Puerto Rico.

About P.F. Chang's

Founded in 1993 by Philip Chiang and Paul Fleming, P.F. Chang's is the first internationally recognized multi-unit Asian culinary brand to honor and celebrate the 2,000-year-old tradition of wok cooking as the center of the guest experience. With roots in Chinese cuisine, today's menu at P.F. Chang's spans across all of Asia, honoring cultures and recipes from Japan, Korea, Thailand, and beyond. Each item offers a unique exploration of flavor, whether it's a handcrafted cocktail, wok-fired lunch bowl, or celebratory multi-course dinner. Worldwide, P.F. Chang's has more than 300 restaurants in 22 countries and U.S. airport locations, including P.F. Chang's To Go and Pagoda Asian Grill locations offering takeout and delivery. For more P.F. Chang's news, visit pfchangs.com and follow us on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram @pfchangs.

