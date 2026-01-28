P.F. Chang's Rings in Lunar New Year with Year of the Horse-Inspired Menu, Festive Cocktails & Beloved Red Envelope Tradition

Limited-time offerings invite celebration nationwide January 28 through February 24 with immersive moments ideal for shared experiences

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- P.F. Chang's today proudly launched its 2026 Lunar New Year celebration, inviting guests to welcome the Year of the Horse with a limited-time menu, handcrafted seasonal cocktails and its signature Red Envelope tradition from January 28 through February 24 at participating locations nationwide. Building on the brand's rich history of honoring the holiday, this year's celebration blends meaningful symbolism with bold, contemporary flavors designed to bring people together around the table.

The Year of the Horse holds special meaning for P.F. Chang's, a brand long associated with the horse as a symbol of strength, movement, and good fortune. Rooted in tradition and brought to life through food, drink, and time-honored customs, the Lunar New Year celebration at P.F. Chang's invites guests to gather, share, and savor dishes made for memorable moments together.

"Lunar New Year is about shared connection, celebration, and enjoying a great meal with the people who matter most," said Jim Mazany, CEO of P.F. Chang's. "We're proud to honor the holiday in a way that respects its heritage while feeling relevant today, through craveable dishes, festive moments, and experiences guests want to gather for and share."

At the heart of the celebration is a limited-time Lunar New Year menu crafted to reflect both the meaning behind the holiday and the bold, global flavors for which P.F. Chang's is known. Guests can enjoy the symbolic Long Life Noodles, traditionally associated with prosperity and longevity, alongside new and returning favorites including Pork Belly Bao Buns, Sizzling Dumplings, Miso Lobster Dumplings, Butternut Squash Dumplings, and Black Pepper Filet. Designed with shareability and discovery in mind, this year's menu lineup brings playful, celebratory energy to the table, while staying true to P.F. Chang's signature wok-fired, Pan-Asian inspired flavors.

The seasonal beverage lineup adds an extra layer of celebration, highlighted by the Midnight Gallop, a new $8.99 cocktail inspired by the Year of the Horse featuring ripe blackberries, black cherry, lemon, a hint of vanilla and the guest's choice of Espolòn Reposado Tequila or Evan Williams Black Bourbon. A non-alcoholic version is also available. Guests can also toast with the Lunar Elixir, a premium cocktail offered at $12.99, and the Frosted Cranberry Cosmo, from P.F. Chang's $8.99 Cocktail Collection, making it easy to celebrate with approachable, festive sips.

Returning for another year, P.F. Chang's beloved Red Envelope tradition adds a surprise element to every Lunar New Year visit. Each guest dining during the Lunar New Year period will receive one randomized Red Envelope, revealing a special offer redeemable on a future visit. Offers may include complimentary mini desserts, free appetizers, sushi rolls or a buy-one-get-one entrée, mirroring the holiday's spirit of generosity and good fortune.

Reservations are encouraged during this festive, limited-time season as guests reconnect with family, celebrate milestones, or simply come together around the table. The Lunar New Year celebration is available for dine-in at participating P.F. Chang's locations nationwide from January 28 through February 24, 2026.

P.F. Chang's invites guests to create and share memorable moments from vibrant shared plates to chef-crafted specialty cocktails and festive table rituals by following and tagging @pfchangs on Facebook , Instagram , X , and TikTok . For more information or to make a reservation at a P.F. Chang's location near you, visit www.pfchangs.com .

*Receive a limited-edition "Red Envelope" containing a special surprise offer when you dine-in with us from 1/28/26 - 2/24/26, while supplies last. Surprise offer will be redeemable 2/25/26 – 4/7/26 for dine-in only at participating P.F. Chang's China Bistro restaurants, excluding Puerto Rico, airport, international, P.F. Chang's To Go® and Pagoda Asian Grill by P.F. Chang's™ locations. Offer subject to change without notice. Void where prohibited by law.

*Cocktails available to guests 21 and older with valid government-issued ID. Dine-in only. Pricing and availability may vary. Tax and gratuity not included. Void where prohibited. Please drink responsibly.

About P.F. Chang's

Founded in 1993 by Philip Chiang and Paul Fleming, P.F. Chang's is the first internationally recognized, multi-unit Asian culinary brand to honor and celebrate the 2,000-year-old tradition of wok cooking as the center of the guest experience. With roots in Chinese cuisines, today's menu invites discovery with unexpected flavor and hidden gems spanning all of Asia and honoring cultures and recipes from Japan, Korea, Thailand, and beyond. P.F. Chang's makes elevated dining accessible and affordable with shareable and personal portions, fan-favorite Lunch and Dinner Specials, and handcrafted cocktails from $8.99. Worldwide, P.F. Chang's operates over 300 restaurants in 23 countries and U.S. airport locations. For more news, visit pfchangs.com and follow @pfchangs on Facebook , Instagram , and TikTok .

