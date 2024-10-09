PFM Labs Transforms Flight Training Management with Its New Flight Optimal Solution That Improves Operational Efficiency, Reduces Costs, and Delivers Better Outcomes

Flight training institutions can deliver higher-quality training and create more opportunities for growth by automating key processes and optimizing resource utilization with the innovative Flight Optimal integrated, cloud-based platform. PFM Labs is exhibiting at the 22nd European Airline Training Symposium (EATS) from November 5-7 in Portugal and will offer demos.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind., Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PFM Labs, a leading software development company that automates complex processes for the airline industry, announced today the launch of its newest solution Flight Optimal . This smart automation and optimization platform is designed to improve flight scheduling, training progress monitoring, and operations planning. It enables flight training institutions to provide the highest quality training while reducing costs and increasing operational efficiencies by reducing manual tasks and improving strategic planning.

"We are thrilled to debut such a substantial advancement in flight training management software with the launch of Flight Optimal," said Muharrem Mane, Chief Scientist at PFM Labs. "Flight training institutions need to stay at the forefront of innovation and our robust solution with numerous key benefits delivers with proven results. For example, an activity that previously took eight hours for planners to complete can now be done in just minutes, while offering superior and more robust schedules. We are excited to demo Flight Optimal at EATS in Portugal this November and invite anyone to stop by to try it."

Flight Optimal's key benefits include:

Minimizes manual scheduling and provides a 10-15x reduction in the time required to generate the schedule, allowing staff to focus on more critical tasks. Enhanced Resource Utilization: Optimization of resource utilization that maximizes operational capacity while meeting operational and regulatory requirements.

Its powerful features include:

Automation and Data Integration: automatically collect and synchronize key information about students, instructors, and resources (aircraft and simulators) to maximize scheduling effectiveness. This entails seamlessly bringing together training plans and progress, personal calendars, existing time commitments, off and on-duty periods, qualifications, downtime requirements, as well as availability projections to use the most up-to-date information available while minimizing manual inputs.

To learn more or to schedule a demo of Flight Optimal, visit https://www.flightoptimal.com/ or email info (at) flightoptimal.com

About PFM Labs

Since 2023, Lafayette, IN-based PFM Labs has been leading the way in developing advanced software solutions that streamline operations, from flight training, to shift- and activity- management, to personnel management. PFM Labs has continued to innovate in the area of multidisciplinary optimization and integration to bring cutting-edge optimization techniques to daily operations and to streamline all aspects of operations and the management of expensive and scarce resources. PFM Labs is led by Dr. Muharrem Mane, with extensive expertise in operations research, multidisciplinary optimization, and software development. Dr. Mane has over 18 years of experience developing optimization tools for the analysis of airline operations, on-demand air travel, and the assessment of environmental impacts of aviation and airline decision-making. He led the development of the current version of Flight Optimal and has been working with industry partners to continue evaluating its effectiveness and value to flight training institutions and to identify future capabilities that will further improve the overall outcomes and pilot production capacities of the flight schools.

