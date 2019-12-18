PFU Joins Plug and Play in Silicon Valley to Connect with IoT Startups

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PFU America announced its partnership with global innovation platform Plug and Play, to participate in as a corporate partner in their Internet of Things program in the heart of Silicon Valley. They join alongside over 30 other corporations looking to implement startup innovation in their business.

"Changing the future is our mission. In order to innovate society we must innovate ourselves," said Mr. Kamata, President and CEO of PFU America. "We look forward to discovering new cutting-edge technologies and discussing opportunities to create new value for customers. I believe this collaboration with Plug and Play will accelerate our innovation."

"We're excited to add PFU to Plug and Play's platform which will grant startup companies a great opportunity to partner with PFU and scale through their network both domestically and internationally," says Sobhan Khani, Vice President of Plug and Play. "Our main mission will be to help facilitate proper connections to PFU in order to accelerate their new business initiatives."

The Internet of Things program, one of Plug and Play's oldest industry-specific platforms, aims to connect high-quality startups with corporations ready to embrace the changes coming to their industry. Focus areas of the program include Industrial IoT, Edge Computing, A.I. & Big Data, Energy Efficiency, VR & AR, and more. Plug and Play runs two three-month programs a year focused on the Internet of Things and through this partnership, PFU America will have the chance to choose the startups accepted for each batch.

About PFU

Rooted in the technological skill cultivated through computer development, PFU provides total ICT solutions and services-hardware such as document scanners that hold the top number of shares in the world, interactive KIOSKs and embedded computer systems boasting an impressive sales track record, security and document management software and systems, and IT infrastructure design and multi-vendor services coordinated with other enterprises.

For more information, visit https://www.pfu.fujitsu.com/en/

About Plug and Play

Plug and Play is a global innovation platform. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, we have built accelerator programs, corporate innovation services and an in-house VC to make technological advancement progress faster than ever before. Since inception in 2006, our programs have expanded worldwide to include a presence in over 25 locations globally giving startups the necessary resources to succeed in Silicon Valley and beyond. With over 10,000 startups and 300 official corporate partners, we have created the ultimate startup ecosystem in many industries. We provide active investments with 200 leading Silicon Valley VCs, and host more than 700 networking events per year. Companies in our community have raised over $7 billion in funding, with successful portfolio exits including Danger, Dropbox, Lending Club and PayPal. For more information, visit www.plugandplaytechcenter.com .

