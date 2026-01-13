PFX Group Showcases Heavy-Duty Fluid Technologies Designed to Maximize Fleet Uptime at HDAW 2026

Company brings Prestone Command®, HD Expert® and other solutions engineered for uptime to the industry's biggest stage

GRAPEVINE,Texas, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PFX Group is a global leader in heavy-duty and thermal management fluid technologies. During Heavy Duty Aftermarket Week (HDAW) 2026, the company will highlight a portfolio of advanced coolant, antifreeze and operational fluid solutions engineered to help fleets improve uptime, reduce maintenance costs and support emerging powertrain technologies.

What PFX Group Is Presenting at HDAW 2026

At HDAW 2026, PFX Group is featuring products from its Prestone Command®, Prestone Command EVX™, HD Expert™ and H2Blu™ brands. These solutions are designed for on-road, off-road, diesel, mixed fleets and electrified heavy-duty vehicles, supporting equipment reliability across demanding operating environments.

PFX Group will exhibit at Booth #732, MT113 starting January 19.

Why Heavy-Duty Fleets Are Re-Evaluating Fluid Performance

Fleet owners and operators are facing a convergence of challenges, including:

Rising maintenance and operating costs

Increased expectations for equipment lifespan and extended service intervals

The integration of electric and alternative-powertrain vehicles alongside diesel assets

As a result, fluid performance has become a key lever for improving uptime, system protection and total cost of ownership.

How PFX Group's Fluid Technologies Address These Challenges

PFX Group designs heavy-duty fluids to protect critical systems, reduce corrosion and maintain performance across a wide range of vehicle classes and equipment types.

According to Aaron Nimrick, Director of Marketing – Aftermarket and Heavy Duty at PFX Group, the company's focus is on helping fleets keep vehicles operational under extreme conditions while minimizing unplanned downtime.

Heavy-Duty Fluid Solutions on Display

Prestone Command® Heavy-Duty Coolants and Antifreeze

Prestone Command® products are formulated for Class 1–8 vehicles and heavy equipment used in on-road and off-road applications. Featuring patented Cor-Guard® technology, these fluids:

Deliver more than 2.5x corrosion protection compared to industry averages

Provide more than double the mileage protection of many competitive products

Are certified by major heavy-duty OEMs, including Cummins

These benefits help fleets extend service intervals, reduce maintenance frequency, and protect engines under high-demand conditions.

Prestone Command EVX™ Low and Super Low Conductivity Fluids

As electrification expands in the heavy-duty sector, PFX Group offers Prestone Command EVX™ fluids engineered specifically for indirect cooling systems in:

Heavy-duty electric vehicles (EVs)

Hydrogen fuel cell platforms

These low-conductivity fluids help prevent electrical short circuits and thermal runaway while maintaining optimal battery temperature for improved performance, charging efficiency, and range.

HD Expert™ Heavy-Duty Fluids

The HD Expert™ brand provides cost-effective, purpose-built coolants, antifreeze, and operational fluids for:

Heavy-duty trucks

Mixed fleets

Agricultural, construction, and mining equipment

Select formulations offer extended service life, helping reduce maintenance downtime and improve equipment availability.

H2Blu™ Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF)

H2Blu™ DEF is an API-certified solution that meets ISO 2241 requirements and supports reliable Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) system performance. It is:

Non-toxic

Odorless and colorless

Designed to help fleets avoid system damage and unnecessary downtime

Where to Learn More at HDAW

PFX Group experts will be available throughout HDAW 2026 to discuss how advanced fluid technologies can:

Reduce breakdowns

Extend component life

Improve fleet uptime and operational efficiency

About Performance Fluid Experts (PFX) Group™

Performance Fluid Experts (PFX) Group™ is a global innovator in high-performance industrial and mobility fluids. The company unites a portfolio of trusted brands, including Prestone®, HD Expert®, Adam's Polishes®, Holts®, Diggers®, OEM®, Engine Ice®, POR-15®, and Solvable®, delivering advanced solutions across retail, industrial, eCommerce, and distributor channels.Headquartered in Montréal, Quebec, with manufacturing and R&D facilities worldwide, PFX Group supports customers across automotive, commercial, industrial, and heavy-duty markets. Learn more at pfxgroup.com

