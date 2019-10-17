P&G, Amazon and WPP Vet Laurent Burman Drives DTC Success as New SoundCommerce CCO

"Laurent is the ideal growth leader to help achieve our global vision at SoundCommerce," stated SoundCommerce CEO Eric Best. "Laurent has a proven track-record and passion for building direct-to-consumer (DTC) brands, scaling transformational businesses and ecommerce execution. His experience at early-stage and Fortune 100 companies across sales, marketing and client service make him the perfect addition to our leadership team as we expand our product -- and partner with disruptive brands to help them transform shopper experiences."

"With pressure from retail channel consolidation, private label products and knock-off brands, emerging pure-play ecommerce competitors and Amazon, consumer brands must engage with and sell to consumers directly," said SoundCommerce CCO Laurent Burman. "They quickly realize that consistently and profitably delivering on sky-high customer expectations requires a whole new level of data and operating sophistication."

SoundCommerce, an Operations Data Platform (ODP) for consumer brands and retailers, transforms customer experience and helps drive growth and profitability through better decisioning across merchandising, marketing, supply, fulfillment, delivery, and customer service. SoundCommerce tracks real-time operational events, profitability and customer lifetime value to inform actions fundamental to cross-channel and DTC success.

"In my digital agency experience, the solution was often to "build our own" through a combination of custom data warehousing and business intelligence tools requiring costly and time-consuming engineering resources," said Burman. "From the moment I experienced SoundCommerce, the innovative approach Eric and the team are taking just made so much sense. By delivering a pre-integrated solution, SoundCommerce enables powerful business decisioning at a fraction of the cost -- with immediate benefit for our consumer brand customers."

"I'm thrilled to be joining this incredible team," said Burman, "helping brands forge an independent path to shoppers through better data, insights, decisions and actions.

SoundCommerce connects data between systems and partners, monitors operations, enables business intelligence, and drives machine learning-enabled predictive decisioning. The platform is integrated with major commerce systems including Amazon.com, Shopify, Magento, Salesforce Commerce Cloud, StitchLabs, NetSuite, Dynamics 365, ReCharge and Salsify as well as common EDI formats and leading parcel post carriers.

SoundCommerce is founded by industry veterans with previous exits to Amazon, Liberty Interactive, and the public equity markets. SoundCommerce investors include Defy Partners, Voyager Capital, and the AoA. Stage Venture Partners and Kick-Start Partners led the company's pre-seed financing.

