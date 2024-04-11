PG Executive Program Management Names Kris Vogt First Director of Operations

Airport Development Veteran to Provide Project Site Oversight, Ensure Effectiveness of Service Delivery

FORT WORTH, Texas, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Paslay Group, the nation's premier airport consultancy, has appointed Kris Vogt, a professional engineer with three decades' experience in program, project, and construction management, as the firm's first Director of Operations for its PG Executive Program Management division.

The PG Executive Program Management portfolio is expanding as airports modernize aging infrastructure. Post this Kris Vogt, P.E., DBIA, is the inaugural Director of Operations for PG Executive Program Management.

Vogt is a veteran of the U.S. Navy Civil Engineer Corps and a certified Design Build Professional who since 2008 has served as program manager for several large, complex development programs for Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) and Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR). He also served as a project and client engagement manager for a comprehensive security system upgrade at John Wayne Airport, Orange County, Calif.

"Kris is an exceptional team leader who understands both the complexities of planning, implementing, and executing airport development programs and how to organize and inspire highly accomplished colleagues to achieve a client's goals and objectives," said Paul Blue, Paslay Group Partner and President, PG Executive Program Management. "As our inaugural Director of Operations, Kris will expand our bench strength and enable us to support new clients in the dynamic airport development marketplace."

Vogt said he has long admired Paslay Group's work, the caliber of its team, and collaborative culture.

"Paslay Group attracts experienced airport development executives who genuinely love what they do and enjoy sharing their insights with clients who are committed to improving the air travel experience for passengers, airlines, and airport tenants," he said. "I'm pleased to join the talented and accomplished PG Executive Program Management team."

Paslay Group founder and CEO R. Clay Paslay developed the Executive Program Management model and introduced it to the airport industry in 2007 as a better way for airport owners to manage complex capital development programs. The model provides owners a small team of highly experienced, executive-level leaders who are integrated with the airport's executive team and expand the owner's ability to plan and execute multi-year programs.

The firm expanded in February 2022 and established PG Executive Program Management, its legacy offering, as one of three independent companies under the Paslay Group organization. PG Advisory provides airport executives enterprise-level business strategy and support to help optimize financial results, improve business performance, and ensure long-term airport success. PG Development assists airport owners with land development services and consulting to grow non-passenger revenue generation.

The PG Executive Program Management portfolio has expanded rapidly in recent years as some client terminal development programs are completed and other airports begin work to modernize aging infrastructure. The company served as Executive Program Manager and Owner's Representative for the award-winning, $1.5 billion Build KCI Single Terminal Program, which opened in February 2023.The team also assisted the Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority in delivering the $1.6 billion BNA Vision terminal development program with staged openings between fall 2023 and this month's debut of a new on-site Hilton hotel this month.

MNAA engaged PG Executive Program Management in 2023 to assist in delivering BNA New Horizon, a $1.4 billion expansion and improvement program including two concourses, a new air freight building, terminal roadway improvements and additional upgrades to further enhance the traveler experience. The firm also is assisting the Allegheny County Airport Authority in executing its $1.57 billion PIT Transformed Terminal Modernization Program, which opens in 2025.

In his new role, Vogt will provide oversight of PG Executive Program Management project sites and quality and effectiveness of service delivery. He will ensure that teams are implementing best practices for development programs; mentor, and coach team members; and support new project start-up. He also will ensure consistent reporting of key performance metrics across client engagements.

At LAX, Vogt supported a number of LAX terminal development programs as a program manager including Bradley West Core and Gates, West Gates at Bradley (MSC North), Terminal 1 project, representing LAWA and collaborating with Southwest Airlines in delivery of program development, and working on behalf of American Airlines in the delivery of the modernized and enhanced Terminal 4. Vogt is known for his strong skills, experience, and reputation as a trusted advisor and collaborator to clients.

Vogt earned his undergraduate degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Arizona and attained the rank of lieutenant in the Navy Civil Engineer Corps, where he served from 1994 to 2000. He is licensed as a Professional Engineer in California.

About Paslay Group

Paslay Group, based in Fort Worth, Texas, is the premiere, full-service airport consultancy providing Executive Program Management, Advisory, and Development services for a wide array of airports implementing capital development programs. Founded in 2006 by former airport executives, PG has successfully assisted owners in delivering airport projects valued at $24 billion and is currently managing an additional $11 billion in investments. Visit paslaygroup.com or contact us at [email protected] to learn more.

