P&G Ventures Announces 2021 CES Innovation Challenge Finalists

CINCINNATI, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- P&G Ventures , the early stage startup studio within P&G (NYSE:PG), has announced the four finalists for the third annual P&G Ventures CES Innovation Challenge . With CES being held as an all-digital event in 2021, the Challenge will culminate with representatives from the selected startups pitching their products virtually to a panel of expert judges on the P&G LifeLab stage during CES.

Despite the challenges imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic, P&G Ventures remains committed to supporting entrepreneurs and providing them a platform to share their innovations.

The finalists are:

"At P&G Ventures, we know that entrepreneurs are the source of some of the very best ideas when it comes to solving consumer problems," said Leigh Radford, Senior Vice President and General Manager, P&G Ventures. "Even with CES going all-digital for 2021, we are delighted that we can still host our annual CES Innovation Challenge to discover and celebrate groundbreaking new products and shine a spotlight on the entrepreneurs behind them."

The winner of the 2021 CES Innovation Challenge will receive $10,000 from P&G Ventures, the opportunity to pitch to the M13 investment team coupled with mentoring sessions, a complimentary invitation to the EY Strategic Growth Forum®, and chance to partner with P&G Ventures, and access to the expertise and capabilities developed at P&G over the company's 180-year history. Judges include Leigh Radford , Julie Setser , Senior Vice President of R&D at P&G Ventures, Kristina Rogers , Global Consumer Industries Leader at EY , and Courtney Reum , Co-Founder of M13.

P&G will return to CES 2021 for its third consecutive year with an all-new, virtual P&G LifeLab exhibit that provides consumers an entirely new way to experience a behind-the-scenes look at how P&G's portfolio of innovations is impacting consumers' homes, as well as our planet.

While the Innovation Challenge is part of P&G's CES LifeLab exhibit, P&G Ventures invites everyone to watch the Challenge online for free by registering on Eventbrite by January 13. To stay up-to-date on the Innovation Challenge and news follow P&G Ventures on LinkedIn and Twitter ( @PGVstudio ).

