P&G Ventures Announces 2021 CES Innovation Challenge Finalists
Finalists to Pitch their Innovations During CES; Winner gets $10,000 and a Chance to Partner with P&G Ventures
Dec 16, 2020, 12:00 ET
CINCINNATI, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- P&G Ventures, the early stage startup studio within P&G (NYSE:PG), has announced the four finalists for the third annual P&G Ventures CES Innovation Challenge. With CES being held as an all-digital event in 2021, the Challenge will culminate with representatives from the selected startups pitching their products virtually to a panel of expert judges on the P&G LifeLab stage during CES.
Despite the challenges imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic, P&G Ventures remains committed to supporting entrepreneurs and providing them a platform to share their innovations.
The finalists are:
- Fluo Labs, LLC, represented by Chief Strategy Officer Anne-Marie Kovacs (@amkovacs), transforms how people treat their seasonal allergies using a patented handheld device that uses light therapy to provide drug-free relief.
- Glimpse Diagnostics, represented by CEO Dr. Courtney Hill, provides families with an accurate at-home ear infection diagnosis with artificial intelligence and treatment from the comforts of their home.
- SAVRPak, represented by Chief Technology Officer Bill Birgen (@bill_birgen), offers a patented food packaging technology that keeps food fresh and reduces food waste by removing moisture from the air.
- spotLESS Materials Inc., represented by Co-Founder and CEO Dr. Birgitt Boschitsch (@BirgittMB), is a collection of non-stick coatings designed to use less water and less aggressive cleaners to keep surfaces clean.
"At P&G Ventures, we know that entrepreneurs are the source of some of the very best ideas when it comes to solving consumer problems," said Leigh Radford, Senior Vice President and General Manager, P&G Ventures. "Even with CES going all-digital for 2021, we are delighted that we can still host our annual CES Innovation Challenge to discover and celebrate groundbreaking new products and shine a spotlight on the entrepreneurs behind them."
The winner of the 2021 CES Innovation Challenge will receive $10,000 from P&G Ventures, the opportunity to pitch to the M13 investment team coupled with mentoring sessions, a complimentary invitation to the EY Strategic Growth Forum®, and chance to partner with P&G Ventures, and access to the expertise and capabilities developed at P&G over the company's 180-year history. Judges include Leigh Radford, Julie Setser, Senior Vice President of R&D at P&G Ventures, Kristina Rogers, Global Consumer Industries Leader at EY, and Courtney Reum, Co-Founder of M13.
P&G will return to CES 2021 for its third consecutive year with an all-new, virtual P&G LifeLab exhibit that provides consumers an entirely new way to experience a behind-the-scenes look at how P&G's portfolio of innovations is impacting consumers' homes, as well as our planet.
While the Innovation Challenge is part of P&G's CES LifeLab exhibit, P&G Ventures invites everyone to watch the Challenge online for free by registering on Eventbrite by January 13. To stay up-to-date on the Innovation Challenge and news follow P&G Ventures on LinkedIn and Twitter (@PGVstudio).
