PGA Championship Coverage Live on SiriusXM

NEW YORK, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SiriusXM will deliver listeners nationwide comprehensive play-by-play and talk coverage of the 2021 PGA Championship, taking place May 20th through the 23rd at the famous Ocean Course on Kiawah Island, South Carolina.

Live hole-by-hole coverage, which SiriusXM will co-produce with Westwood One, will air starting at 1:00 pm ET Thursday through Sunday and continue through the completion of each day's play. SiriusXM will also provide live look-ins during its programming in the morning and early afternoon each day to give listeners play-by-play and updates on featured groups playing earlier in the day.

PGA Championship programming on SiriusXM will air nationwide and is available on SiriusXM radios (channel 208 or 92), on the SiriusXM app, and with Amazon Alexa, the Google Assistant or however subscribers stream at home. For more go to SiriusXM.com/golfonsxm.

SiriusXM's PGA Championship broadcast team will feature play-by-play voice Brian Katrek alongside lead analyst Brad Faxon. Faxon competed in 22 PGA Championships during his career and finished 5th in 1995. Fred Albers, Mark Carnevale, Carl Paulson and Bill Rosinski will be on the Ocean Course as roving reporters, following key playing groups during the Championship. SiriusXM's Jason Sobel and Taylor Zarzour will conduct post-round interviews with players.

"The Ocean Course is one of the most spectacular venues in golf, and as the best players in the world meet there to compete for this year's PGA Championship we look forward to delivering our listeners comprehensive coverage throughout the week," said Scott Greenstein, SiriusXM's President and Chief Content Officer. "Our play-by-play will allow fans to follow all the key groups and moments, while getting exceptional insight from our broadcast team on the field and the course itself – before, during and after the Championship."

PGA Championship Week programming on SiriusXM will also feature comprehensive pre- and post-round coverage, as well as specials airing throughout the week.

On Thursday and Friday, SiriusXM's pre-round coverage will be hosted by David Marr III and former tour pros Mark Lye and Dennis Paulson from 8:00 to 10:00 am ET . They will be followed by Drew Stoltz , Gary McCord and Jason Sobel hosting from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm ET . SiriusXM's pre-round programming each day will include live coverage of featured on-course groups, enabling listeners to stay close to the action throughout the day. On Thursday, Taylor Zarzour will host The Starter live from 6:00 – 8:00 am ET , giving listeners the opportunity to hear the earliest groups tee off.

and former tour pros and from . They will be followed by , and hosting from . SiriusXM's pre-round programming each day will include live coverage of featured on-course groups, enabling listeners to stay close to the action throughout the day. On Thursday, will host live from 6:00 – , giving listeners the opportunity to hear the earliest groups tee off. On Saturday and Sunday, David Marr will host PGA of America Radio live from 10:00 to 11:00 am ET . A collaboration between SiriusXM and the PGA of America, the show focuses on expert PGA Member instruction, PGA of America golf events, and programs designed to grow the game. PGA of America Radio will lead into pre-round coverage both days hosted by Stoltz, McCord and Sobel.

will host live from . A collaboration between SiriusXM and the PGA of America, the show focuses on expert PGA Member instruction, PGA of America golf events, and programs designed to grow the game. will lead into pre-round coverage both days hosted by Stoltz, McCord and Sobel. Immediately following each round, listeners will hear a two-hour wrap-up of the day's play, hosted by Marr, Lye, Paulson and a rotating group of co-hosts that includes two-time PGA Championship winner Dave Stockton , Hale Irwin , Scott Simpson , Ricky Barnes , Robert Gamez , and John Cook .

, , , , , and . Fred Couples , who competed in 25 PGA Championships, including a runner-up finish in 1990, will host a new episode of the The Fred Couples Show on Tuesday at 6:00 pm ET .

, who competed in 25 PGA Championships, including a runner-up finish in 1990, will host a new episode of the on Tuesday at . PGA Tour pro Jason Kokrak , who will be competing in this year's Championship, will host his show, Crushing It with Kokrak , tonight at 8:00 pm ET with Taylor Zarzour .

, who will be competing in this year's Championship, will host his show, , tonight at with . SiriusXM will also air a special commemorating the 30th anniversary of John Daly's stunning victory at the 1991 PGA Championship at Crooked Stick GC in Indiana. The 25-year old Daly was in his rookie season on the PGA Tour when he was invited, as the ninth alternate, to play in the Championship. Despite arriving late in the week and not having time to play a practice round, Daly won by three strokes. Remarkably, Daly's first major championship victory was also his first win as a PGA Tour member, and his performance at Crooked Stick and powerful drives instantly made him a star. Listeners will hear interviews with Daly, Billy Andrade , who played with Daly that week, and Gary McCord , who was on the broadcast team for the Championship. The special will premiere the Tuesday after the PGA Championship ( May 25 ) at 7:00 pm ET and can be heard anytime thereafter on the SiriusXM app.

SiriusXM's lineup during Championship week also features shows hosted top PGA and LPGA instructors Michael Breed, Jim McLean, Frank Darby, Brian Crowell, David Armitage and Jeff Warne; former tour pros Colt Knost and Justin Leonard; as well as Michael Collins, Conrad Ray, Kyle Gentry, Trey Jones, Jeff Cameron, Chantel McCabe and others.

