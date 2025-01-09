PGA Golfer Kelly Kraft Swings into a New Chapter, Joining Disruptive as a Game Changer in Innovation

Former PGA Tour Professional Brings a Competitive Edge and Unique Perspective to the World of Disruptive Innovation

DALLAS, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kelly Kraft , esteemed PGA Tour golfer and 2011 U.S. Amateur Champion has announced his transition from professional golf to a new role as Vice President of Strategic Business Development with Disruptive , a leading late-stage global technology investment firm. After over a decade of competing at the highest level of professional golf, Kraft has made a major decision to shift his career into private technology investments, with one of the top investors in the sector globally. By leveraging his passion for golf and relationships around the world, Kraft will take an important role in helping to grow his new firm with the kind of work ethic that made him one of the world's top golfers.

"I grew up dreaming of playing professional golf on the PGA Tour, and I was fortunate to achieve that after winning the 2011 U.S. Amateur Championship. For 13 years, I competed at the highest level, building incredible friendships and memories. However, over time, the tour's demands of constant travel, time away from family, and uncertainty began to take a toll. I realized it was time to transition to a new chapter, blending my love for golf with a new career path in something I am even more excited about," said Kraft.

Kraft's decision to join Disruptive came after extensive exploration of opportunities in private equity. His connection with Alex Davis, the founder of Disruptive, played a pivotal role in this new chapter. Disruptive, known for its focus on transformative technologies and innovative investments, recently relocated its headquarters to Dallas, creating an ideal opportunity for Kraft to join the team as an integral member.

"After exploring multiple avenues in the investment world, I connected with Alex Davis, Disruptive's CEO, and was excited by the work they have done for the last 13 years, their track record, and their ability to work with some of the world's most important investors and companies. With Alex and his family recently moving to Dallas, along with his desire to grow a local presence, it seemed like a natural fit to join the team. The transition has been seamless, and I'm excited for this next chapter in my career," Kraft added.

Disruptive specializes in fostering innovation and supporting groundbreaking technologies. With Kraft's experience, strategic thinking, and extensive network, the firm is poised to strengthen its business development initiatives and expand its reach.

Alex Davis , Founder and CEO of Disruptive shares, "Several professional athletes have successfully transitioned from their respective fields into the world of private equity, and Kelly Kraft is no exception. While his dream was to play on the PGA Tour, he has already accomplished what most people only dream of. Kelly is one of the rare few who will make a mid-career shift into something that could ultimately be even more impactful than sports—building a generational business that will benefit not only his own legacy but the broader community around him. We're excited to have him join our team and look forward to the incredible value he'll bring to Disruptive."

Kraft's journey from the PGA Tour to the business world underscores his adaptability and determination to chart a new course while staying connected to the passions that have shaped his life. As he embarks on this exciting venture, Kraft remains grateful for his experiences on the golf course but realizes his hard work and determination will serve he and his network well in the world of private technology investments with Disruptive.

About Disruptive

Disruptive, founded in 2012, is one of the leading global investment firms for best-in-class private technology companies and sophisticated investors around the world. Over the last decade, it has established its reputation as a reliable and flexible source of capital through primary & secondary equity, debt, and structured product investments. Disruptive's capital is sourced from many of the world's largest investors including family offices, international corporations, hedge funds, and some the world's largest sovereign wealth funds. Learn more at Disruptive.tech .

Securities offered through Disruptive Securities, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory Services offered through Disruptive Technology Advisers LLC; an investment adviser registered with the SEC.

