PGA TOUR Announces Its First Official Tequila Partnership With Maestro Dobel Tequila

"As innovators in the spirits category, and creators of Cristalino tequila, we are proud to celebrate another milestone as the PGA TOUR's first Official Tequila partner," said Lander Otegui, Senior Vice President, Marketing at Proximo Spirits. "The TOUR approaches the game of golf with the same passion, skill and precision Maestro Dobel takes in crafting our award-winning range of tequilas. We look forward to bringing the energy and spirit of tequila to the TOUR community."

As part of the TOUR's Official Marketing Partner program, Maestro Dobel will activate at select tournaments across the United States and will be the Official Tequila poured at hospitality and concession locations. Fans will also find new premium displays and sampling opportunities at retail locations nationwide promoting Maestro Dobel's exclusive tequila partnership with the TOUR.

Debuting later this month at THE PLAYERS Championship, Maestro Dobel will unveil the "Diamante Tee Time," developed specifically for the tournament, along with introducing its range of ultra-premium and smooth tequilas to TOUR fans at home and on the course.

"We are excited to have Maestro Dobel as the first tequila brand to be an Official Marketing Partner at the PGA TOUR," said Brian Oliver, PGA TOUR Executive Vice President of Corporate Partnerships. "We look forward to introducing this premium product to our PGA TOUR family – especially one which shares our deep values of tradition and innovation."

Maestro Dobel will further support the partnership with advertising on PGA TOUR social and digital platforms.

Diamante Tee Time Official Cocktail

1.5 oz Maestro Dobel Diamante

0.5 oz Lemon Juice

0.5 oz Agave Syrup (1:1)

1.75 oz Green Tea

2 slices of Jalapeño

Garnish: Slice of Jalapeño

Procedure: Add jalapeños to a shaker and muddle. Add the rest of the ingredients, except tea, to the shaker. Add ice, shake, and double strain into an ice filled rocks glass. Top with tea and stir lightly. Place jalapeño slice on the rim.

For more information, please visit www.pgatour.com or www.maestrodobel.com .

About Maestro Dobel® Tequila

Maestro Dobel Tequila was born in Jalisco, Mexico in 2003 from a groundbreaking family of tequila-makers, who challenged traditional production methods to create the first modern expression of tequila. With deep respect for legacy, founded by 11th generation tequila maker Juan Dobel, Maestro Dobel is a modern expression of tequila, with a heritage and refined craft that spans over 250 years. Maestro Dobel is an innovator in the category – having introduced to the global market the first cristalino with Dobel Diamante and the first smoked tequila with Humito – and has produced some of the finest and smoothest range of tequilas.

Maestro Dobel® Tequila. 40% Alc. /Vol. (80 Proof). Trademarks owned by Maestro Tequilero, S.A. de C.V. ©2021 Proximo, Jersey City, NJ. Please enjoy responsibly.

About PGA TOUR

By showcasing golf's greatest players, the PGA TOUR engages, inspires and positively impacts our fans, partners and communities worldwide.

The PGA TOUR, headquartered in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, co-sanctions tournaments on the PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, Korn Ferry Tour, PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada and PGA TOUR Series-China. Members on the PGA TOUR represent the world's best players, hailing from 29 countries and territories (94 members are from outside the United States). Worldwide, PGA TOUR tournaments are broadcast to 216 countries and territories in 28 languages. Virtually all tournaments are organized as non-profit organizations to maximize charitable giving, and to date, tournaments across all Tours have generated more than $3.2 billion.

Fans can follow the PGA TOUR on PGATOUR.COM , the No. 1 site in golf, on the PGA TOUR app and on social media channels, including Facebook , Instagram (in English , Spanish and Korean) , LinkedIn , Twitter , WeChat , Weibo , Toutiao and Douyin .

