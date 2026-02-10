PGA TOUR University Announces Huntington Bank as Official Sponsor

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. and COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PGA TOUR University announced The Huntington National Bank as an official sponsor, extending the bank's sports marketing efforts and reinforcing its commitment to collegiate athletics.

As an official sponsor of PGA TOUR University, Huntington Bank will support the program's mission to identify the top players in collegiate golf and provide membership opportunities on PGA TOUR-affiliated tours. The partnership aligns with Huntington's focus on investing in people and long-term potential.

"Our partnership with PGA TOUR University reflects our belief in investing in potential and supporting people at defining moments in their journey," said Brant Standridge, president of consumer and regional banking at Huntington Bank. "These collegiate athletes have demonstrated discipline, resilience and performance. We are proud to support them as they take the next step in their careers."

As part of the agreement, Huntington will activate a tour-focused media and content strategy designed to spotlight emerging talent and share stories centered on preparation, ambition and professional growth. The initiative will integrate Huntington branding across PGA TOUR University platforms, including weekly ranking updates as players compete to finish in the top 25 of the final PGA TOUR University Ranking.

"PGA TOUR University gives us a credible platform to connect with fans while supporting golfers at a pivotal stage of development," said Vijay Konduru, chief marketing officer at Huntington Bank. "We believe progress happens when potential is met with the right support. This program brings that belief to life."

Huntington's golf strategy is rooted in a foundation established by Malcolm Holland, who launched the bank's golf program at Veritex Community Bank.

"When we began investing in golf, it was driven by a belief that supporting people early in their journey creates lasting impact," said Malcolm Holland, chairman of Texas for Huntington Bank. "This partnership with PGA TOUR University reflects that same philosophy by supporting young athletes at a defining moment in their careers."

Since launching in 2020, more than 100 players have earned membership on a PGA TOUR-affiliated tour through PGA TOUR University, with alumni combining for 49 professional wins worldwide. For the 2026 season, 23 PGA TOUR University alumni are PGA TOUR members, and 33 alumni have membership on Korn Ferry Tour.

"PGA TOUR University has created a seamless system for identifying and transitioning top college golf talent into the PGA TOUR ecosystem, and partnering with Huntington Bank gives us the opportunity to further exemplify that mission through spotlighting the future stars of the game," said Alex Baldwin, who oversees PGA TOUR Pathways, which includes PGA TOUR University and the TOUR's other pathways properties. "Huntington Bank's vision to invest in people and potential perfectly fits with the priorities of PGA TOUR University, and we're looking forward to collaborating with them as an Official Sponsor."

In partnership with the World Amateur Golf Ranking®, PGA TOUR University evaluates players based on results from the final two years of their collegiate careers. Eligible tournaments include NCAA Division I men's team competitions, official PGA TOUR events and select DP World Tour events.

At the conclusion of each collegiate season, the No. 1 player in the final PGA TOUR University Ranking earns PGA TOUR membership. Players ranked Nos. 2 through 10 earn Korn Ferry Tour membership, while players finishing Nos. 11 through 25 earn PGA TOUR Americas membership.

For more information on PGA TOUR University, visit www.pgatour.com/university, and for more information on Huntington's golf program, visit huntington.com/golf.

