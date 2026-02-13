Huntington Bank Wins 15 'Best Bank' Awards for Its Service to Small and Mid-Sized Businesses

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Huntington National Bank has received 15 "Best Bank" awards as part of the 2026 Coalition Greenwich Awards for the banking, financing and investing services it delivered last year to small businesses and middle market companies across the U.S.

The annual awards program recognizes outstanding leadership in U.S. small business banking and middle market banking based on thousands of interviews with companies. It is sponsored by Crisil Coalition Greenwich, a global provider of strategic benchmarking, analytics and insights into the financial services industry.

Honorees "stand out for their ability to combine high-quality day-to-day service, innovative digital banking tools and insights that help optimize business performance," according to Crisil Coalition Greenwich.

Huntington's Business Banking team received 11 awards:

Best Bank—Values Long-Term Relationships for Small Business Banking in the U.S.

Best Bank—Customer Service for Small Business Banking in the U.S.

Best Bank—Advisory Capabilities of RM for Small Business Banking in the U.S.

Best Bank—Satisfaction with Cash Management Sales Specialist for Small Business Banking in the U.S.

Best Bank—Satisfaction with RM for Small Business Banking in the U.S.

Best Bank—Satisfaction in Cash Management for Small Business Banking in the U.S.

Best Bank—Overall Satisfaction for Small Business Banking in the U.S.

Best Bank—Ease of Product Implementation Small Business Banking in the U.S.

Best Bank—Ease of Doing Business for Small Business Banking in the U.S.

Best Bank—Trust for Small Business Banking in the U.S.

Best Bank—Satisfaction with RM for Small Business Banking in the U.S. (Midwest)

Huntington's Middle Market Banking team won four awards:

Best Bank—Customer Service for Middle Market Banking in the U.S.

Best Bank—Ease of Product Implementation Middle Market Banking in the U.S.

Best Bank—Ease of Doing Business for Middle Market Banking in the U.S.

Best Bank—Trust for Middle Market Banking in the U.S.

Huntington's Business Banking team had a record year in 2025 in U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) 7(a) lending, surpassing $1.8 billion in loans – a 20% year-over-year increase – to entrepreneurs across the country. Huntington continues to be the top SBA 7(a) lender by volume in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio and West Virginia.

"This recognition reflects the difference it makes when we show up as one team and bring the full capabilities of Huntington to our customers," said Christian Corts, Huntington's director of Regional Banking. "Our Regional Banking model helps us build strong, lasting partnerships. It helps us to support small businesses through every stage of their journey with the advice and solutions they need to keep moving forward successfully."

Huntington's Middle Market Banking team supports mid-sized corporate clients with comprehensive banking services, including lending, liquidity, treasury management and payments services, and advisory and capital markets. The team takes an insights-driven approach to help clients thrive, from capitalizing on new opportunities and improving efficiency to navigating uncertainty and mitigating risks.

"What makes this recognition so meaningful is that it comes directly from our clients' experiences with us," said Scott Kleinman, president of Huntington Commercial Bank. "Their feedback reflects the deep expertise, strong relationships and unwavering commitment our colleagues bring to the businesses we serve every day."

Source - Coalition Greenwich Voice of Client - 2025 U.S. Commercial Banking Study

Coalition Greenwich Awards methodology:

The Small Business awards category is based on more than 11,000 interviews with businesses with sales of $1-10 million across the U.S.

The Middle Market category is based on more than 11,000 interviews with businesses with sales of $10-500 million across the U.S.

Each "Best Bank" award is defined by superior weighted-average scores that measure the quality of service and products by providers. The methodology is completely objective and buy-side feedback-driven, built on comprehensive and robust market analysis, and independent of any external influence.

About Huntington

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a $279 billion asset regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumers, small and middle-market businesses, corporations, municipalities, and other organizations with a comprehensive suite of banking, payments, wealth management, and risk management products and services. Huntington operates nearly 1,400 branches in 21 states, with certain businesses operating in extended geographies. Visit Huntington.com for more information.

