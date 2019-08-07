PGA TOUR's Brooks Koepka wins Aon Risk Reward Challenge and $1 million

– Winning LPGA player will claim her $1 million prize at November's CME Group Tour Championship

– Season-long competition recognizes players who maximize performance on most challenging holes

LIBERTY NATIONAL GOLF CLUB, N.J., Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aon plc (NYSE: AON), a leading global professional services firm providing a broad range of risk, retirement and health solutions, and the PGA TOUR today announced that Brooks Koepka has won the inaugural Aon Risk Reward Challenge trophy and the $1 million prize. This unique program is also being contested on the LPGA tour where its top finisher will receive an equal $1 million reward at the LPGA's season finale, the CME Group Tour Championship, in November.

This first season of the Aon Risk Reward Challenge was designed to test the ability of players and their caddies to analyze risk and make strategic decisions on some of the most challenging holes in golf. During each week of the regular season, players were challenged to look at the Aon Risk Reward holes in a new way, using their previous experience to develop insights and take calculated risks that would allow them to outperform their competitors.

"I'm really proud of the work we did this year and am gratified to win an award that recognizes a consistently high-level of performance over the entire season, particularly on some of the toughest holes in the game," said Koepka. "Thanks to Aon for providing our fans an insight into how we make decisions on the course and creating a really meaningful award."

The season-long program authentically builds on the idea of "risk reward" decision-making and has successfully engaged players, caddies and fans by providing an in-depth look at the designated holes and asking them to consider what level of risk they should take to maximize their performance and receive the $1 million reward.

"A round of golf is a series of tough strategic decisions, and the best players in the world stay a step ahead of the competition by making better decisions when it matters most. Brooks used his understanding of the conditions, where he stood in the field and knowledge of each Aon Risk Reward Challenge hole to take calculated risks that maximized his performance," said Andy Weitz, Aon's Chief Marketing Officer. "At Aon, we use data and analytics to develop insights that deliver similar results for our clients, providing them advice and solutions that minimize volatility and put them in a position to maximize business performance, effectively keeping them a step ahead of their competition."

Weitz added, "The inaugural season of the Aon Risk Reward Challenge has exceeded our expectations and we could not be more pleased to have Brooks Koepka, the No. 1 player in the world, as our first champion."

About the Aon Risk Reward Challenge

The Aon Risk Reward Challenge is a unique season-long competition across the PGA TOUR and the LPGA that highlights golf's most strategic decision makers. The scoring system, identical on both the PGA TOUR and LPGA, is intuitive and produces a compelling risk/reward narrative throughout the season. The Aon Risk Reward Challenge takes the best two scores from every participating event a player competes in, ensuring that all play is counted and providing a small advantage to those that make the cut with the winner having the best average score to par across the season. Players must compete in a minimum of 40 rounds throughout the season.

The Challenge runs across regular season tournaments (36 PGA TOUR; 29 LPGA), with CBS Sports and Golf Channel as official broadcast partners. The Aon Risk Reward Challenge is brought to life through feature segments, including weekly Challenge hole profiles and insights, player interviews and on-air commentary as well as through the work of the Aon player ambassadors throughout the year. To view the final Aon Risk Reward Challenge leaderboard on the PGA TOUR and for more information visit: https://www.pgatour.com/aon-risk-reward-challenge.html .

To view the current Aon Risk Challenge leaderboard on the LPGA and for more information visit:

https://www.lpga.com/statistics/aon-risk-reward-challenge

About Aon

Aon plc (NYSE:AON) is a leading global professional services firm providing a broad range of risk, retirement and health solutions. Our 50,000 colleagues in 120 countries empower results for clients by using proprietary data and analytics to deliver insights that reduce volatility and improve performance. Sign up for News Alerts to get information instantly. Follow Aon on Twitter and join the conversation on LinkedIn.

As an Official Marketing Partner of both Tours, Aon receives the following designations: the "Official Risk, Retirement and Health Advisor of the PGA TOUR" and the "Official Professional Services Firm of the LPGA."

About PGA TOUR

By showcasing golf's greatest players, the PGA TOUR engages, inspires and positively impacts our fans, partners and communities worldwide.

The PGA TOUR co-sanctions more than 130 tournaments on the PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, Korn Ferry Tour, PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada and PGA TOUR Series-China. Members on the PGA TOUR represent the world's best players, hailing from 27 countries (90 members are from outside the United States). Worldwide, PGA TOUR tournaments are broadcast to 226 countries and territories in 23 languages. Virtually all tournaments are organized as non-profit organizations to maximize charitable giving. In 2018, tournaments across all Tours generated a record $190 million for local and national charitable organizations, bringing the all-time total to $2.84 billion.

The PGA TOUR's web site is PGATOUR.COM, the No. 1 site in golf, and the organization is headquartered in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

