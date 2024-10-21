PG&E 2024 Innovation Summit to Showcase Novel Climate-Tech Solutions, Additional Speakers Confirmed

Leaders from Eaton, GE Vernova, NVIDIA Added to High-Powered Speaker Lineup

OAKLAND, Calif., Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Artificial intelligence for nuclear power generation, carbon-sequestering biochar, long-duration energy storage, submetering and managed charging for electric vehicles, real-time fault detection sensors, a prescribed-burn machine, advanced drones for system inspections, and new undergrounding systems are among the novel solutions and technologies that will be on display November 13 during Pacific Gas and Electric Company's (PG&E) 2024 Innovation Summit presented in collaboration with DISTRIBUTECH® in San Jose.

Press Release Innovation Summit

"We are proud to work with leading companies advancing energy-focused AI applications, and fire-tech and climate-tech solutions to drive impact across our system with minimal impact to customer bills," said Quinn Nakayama, Senior Director, Grid Research Innovation and Development, PG&E. "We see the potential for innovation to address emerging challenges across our operations, and we recognize the tremendous opportunity that innovation offers to transform our energy system to deliver for our people, the planet and the prosperity of California for generations to come. Other utilities' challenges of tomorrow are PG&E's realities of today, so I look forward to engaging at the summit to share ideas, and–in the spirit of mutual aid and support--I strongly encourage my utility peers across the country to join us in-person on November 13 in San Jose."

Several industry leaders were recently added to the 2024 Innovation Summit's high-powered speaker lineup including:

Sean Moser, Senior Vice President & Chief Product Officer of GE Vernova's Grid Softwaret team and Igor Stamenkovic , Senior Vice President & General Manager, Electrical Services and Systems Division, Eaton will join Joe Bentley , Senior Vice President, Electric Engineering, PG&E for a discussion on the future of electric planning.





, Senior Vice President & General Manager, Electrical Services and Systems Division, Eaton will join , Senior Vice President, Electric Engineering, PG&E for a discussion on the future of electric planning. Marc Spieler , Senior Managing Director, Global Energy Industry, NVIDIA and Trey Lauderdale , Founder and CEO, Atomic Canyon will join Maureen Zawalick , Vice President, Business and Technical Services, PG&E for a conversation on the role of AI in the nuclear industry.

For the full agenda and speaker lineup, and to register for in-person or virtual attendance visit: Summary - 2024 PG&E Innovation Summit presented by DISTRIBUTECH (cvent.com)

The immersive technology showcase for in-person summit attendees will feature demonstrations by PG&E and peer utilities Avangrid, San Diego Gas and Electric, and Southern California Edison. The showcase will include the following organizations and technologies that PG&E and peer utilities are exploring and deploying to enhance operations, improve customer service, and address changing environmental conditions:

Visit www.pge.com/innovation for information about PG&E's Innovation Summit 2024 and to learn more about PG&E's efforts to accelerate energy R&D.

About PG&E

Pacific Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG), is a combined natural gas and electric utility serving more than sixteen million people across 70,000 square miles in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit pge.com and pge.com/news

SOURCE Pacific Gas and Electric Company