PG&E Launches the PG&E PowerHouse -- An All-Electric Home Designed to Make Electrification Easier and More Affordable

The PG&E PowerHouse is a fully electric model home and living lab built to take the guesswork out of electrification

OAKLAND, Calif., April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) today unveiled the PG&E PowerHouse, an all‑electric model home and technology demonstration lab located at PG&E's Applied Technology Services (ATS) facility in San Ramon, California.

The PG&E PowerHouse takes the guesswork out of electrification—testing and showcasing real world solutions that help drive down costs and complexity for customers.

The PG&E PowerHouse is where PG&E and its partners test, integrate, and validate clean energy technologies—including bidirectional electric vehicle (EV) charging, smart electric panels and meters, heat pumps, battery energy storage, and induction cooking—to help reduce cost, complexity, and uncertainty for customers interested in electrification.

Designed as both a model home and living laboratory, the PowerHouse allows customers, contractors, policymakers, and partners to see how an all‑electric home works in real life—from everyday comfort and energy management to resilience during power outages.

"Seeing is believing," said Mike Delaney, Vice President, Strategy and Innovation at PG&E. "The PG&E PowerHouse demonstrates an easy and enjoyable electrified future for our customers. We are tenaciously working every day to eliminate the barriers of cost, time, and complexities so that our customers can make this transition free of hassle and stress."

Built to Remove the Biggest Barriers to Electrification

For many customers, electrification can feel expensive and confusing, with concerns about electrical upgrades, device compatibility, and long‑term costs.

The PowerHouse was built to tackle those challenges head on by integrating and testing solutions that make electrification simpler, more flexible, and more accessible.

The PG&E PowerHouse is equipped with a range of modern clean energy technologies that can enable customers to:

Add electric appliances and EV charging without costly panel upgrades

Manage energy use more intelligently to control costs

Improve home resilience, including backup power using electric vehicles

Adopt electrification step-by-step, instead of all at once. PG&E recently launched the Clean Energy Calculator, powered by GridX, to help customers understand costs and savings potential before deciding what is best for their home now and down the road.

This work builds on PG&E's broader efforts to enable affordable electrification, including initiatives like PG&E's collaboration with SPAN to deploy SPAN Edge technology through a new, forthcoming offering called PanelBoost, which helps customers add EVs and electric appliances without expensive electrical service upgrades.

Real Technologies, Tested Together in One Home

The PG&E PowerHouse brings together technologies in a single home environment—including:

Bidirectional electric vehicles , demonstrating how EVs can serve as home energy assets and provide grid support, building on PG&E's industry-leading Vehicle-to-Everything pilot program. Customers enrolled in PG&E's V2X program may qualify for up to $4,500 in incentives toward eligible equipment.

, demonstrating how EVs can serve as home energy assets and provide grid support, building on PG&E's industry-leading Vehicle-to-Everything pilot program. Customers enrolled in PG&E's V2X program may qualify for up to $4,500 in incentives toward eligible equipment. Smart electric panels and advanced meters , showing how homes can manage electrical loads safely and efficiently

, showing how homes can manage electrical loads safely and efficiently High ‑ efficiency appliances, including heat pump space and water heating and induction cooking, replacing gas systems while maintaining comfort.

including heat pump space and water heating and induction cooking, replacing gas systems while maintaining comfort. Smart EV charging and energy management, helping customers balance convenience, reliability and cost

These demonstrations complement PG&E's expanded collaboration with Itron to enhance the customer experience through grid‑edge intelligence called ChargeBoost, which is designed to make home electrification easier and more affordable while improving grid reliability.

Many of the projects and technologies tested at the PG&E PowerHouse are funded through PG&E's electric R&D budget under the public purpose program Electric Program Investment Charge (EPIC). EPIC supports the demonstration of emerging technologies that advance safety, reliability, affordability, environmental sustainability, and equity for California electric customers.

Turning Innovation into Clear Guidance for Customers

The PG&E PowerHouse is more than a showcase—it is a working lab that helps PG&E translate innovation into clearer guidance, better programs, and simpler customer pathways.

By testing technologies in real‑world home conditions before they scale, PG&E can help ensure customers benefit from solutions that are practical, proven, and ready to deploy. Insights from the PowerHouse will inform future customer programs, contractor guidance, and investments designed to lower costs and simplify electrification.

Following today's launch, the PG&E PowerHouse will serve as a long‑term demonstration and learning space, hosting tours, technology showcases, partner collaborations, and community engagement focused on the future of electric living.

By grounding innovation in a real home environment, PG&E aims to help customers see not just what's possible—but what's practical.

Learn More About Electrifying Your Home

Customers interested in learning more about electric appliances, EV charging, rebates, and programs can visit https://www.pge.com/electrify for tools and resources to help plan their electrification journey.

About PG&E

Pacific Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG), is a combined natural gas and electric utility serving more than sixteen million people across 70,000 square miles in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit pge.com, pge.com/news and pge.com/innovation.

SOURCE Pacific Gas and Electric Company