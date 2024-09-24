PG&E Awarded $34.5 Million in Federal Grants for 19 Hydroelectric Projects

Funding to be used for enhanced grid resiliency, improved dam safety and reduced environmental impacts

OAKLAND, Calif., Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PG&E has been awarded $34.5 million in grant awards from the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Grid Deployment Office to support 19 hydroelectric projects across its system.

The grant awards are part of the DOE's Maintaining and Enhancing Hydroelectricity Incentive program, and will fund work that provides grid resiliency, improves dam safety, and reduces environmental impacts associated with ongoing operations.

"Hydroelectric power is one of the most reliable, affordable, and efficient forms of carbon-free electricity in our portfolio," said Dave Gabbard, Vice President, Power Generation. "The federal funds will directly benefit PG&E customers by way of performance and capacity enhancements to hydroelectric projects that will continue to provide reliable, sustainable, and cost-effective renewable energy for decades to come."

PG&E operates and maintains the second largest privately owned hydroelectric system in the United States, generating roughly 3,867 megawatts (MW) of power via 61 conventional hydro powerhouses, a pumped storage facility, 98 reservoirs, 168 dams, and more than 400 miles of canals, flumes, tunnels, penstocks, siphons and natural waterways. The grants enable PG&E to cost effectively make critical system improvements for safety and reliability.

The utility's hydro projects that will benefit from the federal incentive program are primarily located in Mendocino, Nevada, Plumas, Fresno, Tuolumne, Butte, Amador, Calaveras, and Shasta counties. Major projects are planned for Potter Valley, Lake Fordyce, Lower Bucks Spillway, Lower Blue Lake, Rock Creek and Cresta Cofferdam, Lake Almanor Dam, Courtright Dam, Strawberry Dam, DeSabla, Tiger Creek, Salt Springs, Iron Canyon, Pit 7 Dam, Poe Dam, and Pit 1.

"These funds will enable us to continue advancing hydroelectricity and environmental sustainability in a cost-effective manner and will further propel us toward a future where clean energy is accessible and dependable for all," said Gabbard.

