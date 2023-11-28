PG&E Corporation Reinstates Common Stock Dividend

News provided by

PG&E Corporation

28 Nov, 2023, 08:00 ET

Announcement Marks Another Milestone on PG&E's Journey to Becoming a Safe, Financially Healthy and Stable Utility

OAKLAND, Calif., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) today announced the company is declaring a cash dividend on its common stock for the first time since 2017. Reinstating the common dividend reflects Pacific Gas and Electric Company's (PG&E's) substantial progress in becoming a safe and stable utility that can now attract more long-term investors. The reinstatement of the common stock dividend does not impact customer rates or bills. 

Declaring a dividend enables PG&E Corporation to attract new sources of capital from the financial markets, which are critical to funding PG&E's safety and reliability infrastructure work. Expanding PG&E's investment appeal opens up access to lower-cost, stable financing, which translates into more affordable customer rates in the long term.

"I'm very proud of the progress PG&E has made reducing operating risk and financial risk. We have reduced wildfire risk from our equipment by 94%i, and today we operate one of the safest gas utility systems in America. These safety improvements are core to our becoming a stable and financially healthy utility," said PG&E Corporation CEO Patti Poppe.

"Since 2017, we have reinvested the vast majority of our earnings back into our system and will continue to do so. Our earnings have gone directly into infrastructure projects focused on improving safety and reliability for our customers. We're committed to continuing to build a safe, reliable energy system for the hometowns we're privileged to serve, as well as offering investors a stable long-term investment option," Poppe continued.

Details on the Common Stock Dividend
PG&E Corporation declared a regular quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.01 per share. The dividend is payable on January 15, 2024, to shareholders of record as of December 29, 2023. Moving forward, PG&E Corporation expects to pay a common stock dividend to shareholders every quarter from its net income.

The significant majority of PG&E Corporation's Non-GAAP Core Earnings will still be invested back into the safety and reliability of PG&E's energy system.

The terms of PG&E's emergence from bankruptcy in July 2020 required that PG&E Corporation not pay a common stock dividend until the company had recognized $6.2 billion in Non-GAAP Core Earnings as described in the Plan of Reorganization. This eligibility threshold was passed with PG&E Corporation's third quarter earnings as filed in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q on October 26, 2023.

About PG&E Corporation
PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) is a holding company headquartered in Oakland, California. It is the parent company of Pacific Gas and Electric Company, an energy company that serves 16 million Californians across a 70,000-square-mile service area in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit http://www.pgecorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the beliefs, expectations, estimates, future plans, and strategies of PG&E Corporation and the Utility, including but not limited to dividends and the cost of financings. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions, which management believes are reasonable, and on information currently available to management, but are necessarily subject to various risks and uncertainties. In addition to the risk that these assumptions prove to be inaccurate, factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements include factors disclosed in PG&E Corporation and the Utility's joint Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, their most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, and other reports filed with the SEC, which are available on PG&E Corporation's website at www.pgecorp.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. PG&E Corporation and the Utility undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether due to new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by law.

i Based on the methodology established by the CPUC in the Safety Model Assessment Proceeding and implemented by PG&E, accordingly.

SOURCE PG&E Corporation

Also from this source

PG&E Corporation Schedules Business Update Call

PG&E Corporation Schedules Business Update Call

PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) will hold a conference call on Tuesday, November 28, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time (7:30 a.m. Pacific Time) to...
PG&E Corporation Reports Third-Quarter Results; On Track to Deliver Solid 2023

PG&E Corporation Reports Third-Quarter Results; On Track to Deliver Solid 2023

PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) recorded third quarter 2023 income available for common shareholders of $348 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, as...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Oil & Energy

Image1

Gas

Image1

Electrical Utilities

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.