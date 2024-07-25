PG&E Corporation Reports Second-Quarter Results; On Track to Deliver Solid 2024

OAKLAND, Calif., July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) is on track to deliver solid 2024 results. Financial progress includes:

GAAP earnings were $0.24 per share for the second quarter of 2024, compared to earnings of $0.19 for the same period in 2023.

per share for the second quarter of 2024, compared to earnings of for the same period in 2023. Non-GAAP core earnings were $0.31 per share for the second quarter of 2024, compared to earnings of $0.23 per share for the same period in 2023.

per share for the second quarter of 2024, compared to earnings of per share for the same period in 2023. Recorded GAAP earnings were $0.58 per share for the first half of 2024, compared to earnings of $0.46 per share for the same period in 2023.

per share for the first half of 2024, compared to earnings of per share for the same period in 2023. Non-GAAP core earnings were $0.69 per share for the first half of 2024, compared to earnings of $0.52 per share for the same period in 2023.

per share for the first half of 2024, compared to earnings of per share for the same period in 2023. 2024 EPS GAAP guidance updated in the range of $1.11 to $1.17 per share.

to per share. 2024 non-GAAP core EPS guidance reaffirmed at $1.33 to $1.37 per share.

to per share. Forecasting no equity needs in 2024.

Reaffirming 2024-2028 financing plan.

Safety and operational progress during the second quarter of 2024 includes:

Installed 46 miles of underground powerlines and 43 miles of stronger poles and covered powerlines in the highest fire-risk areas.

Connected 2,900 new residential and business customers to our electric system, for a total of 5,184 in 2024.

Interconnected the first of four new renewable natural gas (RNG) facilities planned for 2024, enabling more California -produced RNG to reach consumers and help reduce greenhouse-gas emissions.

-produced RNG to reach consumers and help reduce greenhouse-gas emissions. Installed more than 220 electric vehicle charging ports for a total of approximately 720 new ports installed in 2024.

"We're delivering for our customers and hometowns today through a foundation of safe operations, wildfire risk reduction and solid financial progress. We also see a bright future where we lower average household energy costs, including from transportation, and further cut carbon emissions," said PG&E Corporation CEO Patti Poppe.

Financial Results

PG&E Corporation recorded second-quarter 2024 income available for common shareholders of $520 million, or $0.24 per share, as reported in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). This compares with income available for common shareholders of $406 million, or $0.19 per share, for the second quarter of 2023.

The increase in GAAP results is primarily driven by an increase in customer capital investment, as approved in the 2023 General Rate Case final decision and which earns an equity return as approved in the Automatic Cost of Capital Adjustment Mechanism Advice Letter. Other drivers include non-fuel operating and maintenance savings achieved for the first half of 2024 for various programs such as reinventing our inspection processes, net of amounts reinvested back into the business for emergency preparedness and risk mitigation as two examples.

PG&E Corporation uses "non-GAAP core earnings," which is a non-GAAP financial measure, in order to provide a measure that allows investors to compare the underlying financial performance of the business from one period to another, exclusive of non-core items. See the accompanying tables for a reconciliation of non-GAAP core earnings to consolidated earnings available for common shareholders.

Non-GAAP Core Earnings

PG&E Corporation's non-GAAP core earnings, which exclude non-core items, were $674 million, or $0.31 per share, in the second quarter of 2024, compared with $494 million, or $0.23 per share, during the same period in 2023.

The increase in quarter-over-quarter non-GAAP core earnings per share is primarily driven by similar factors to the GAAP results, including customer capital investment, and non-fuel operating and maintenance savings, net of amounts reinvested back into the business as outlined above.

Non-core items, which management does not consider representative of ongoing earnings, totaled $154 million after tax, or $0.07 per share, in the second quarter of 2024, compared with $88 million after tax, or $0.04 per share, during the same period in 2023.

2024 Guidance

PG&E Corporation is updating 2024 GAAP earnings guidance in the range of $1.11 to $1.17 per share (previously $1.15 to $1.20 per share). Factors driving GAAP earnings include costs related to unrecoverable interest expense of $285 million to $365 million after tax and other earnings factors, including allowance for funds used during construction equity, incentive revenues, tax benefits, and cost savings, net of below-the-line costs. Additional factors include the amortization of the Wildfire Fund asset and accretion of the related Wildfire Fund liability, PG&E Corporation's and the Utility's reorganization cases under Chapter 11, wildfire-related costs, and investigation remedies, partially offset by prior period net regulatory impact.

The guidance range for projected 2024 non-GAAP core earnings is reaffirmed at $1.33 to $1.37 per share. The guidance range for non-core items, which management does not consider representative of ongoing earnings, is $420 million to $460 million after tax.

Guidance is based on various assumptions and forecasts, including those relating to authorized revenues, future expenses, capital expenditures, rate base, equity issuances, and certain other factors.

Supplemental Financial Information

PG&E CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(in millions, except per share amounts)



(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Operating Revenues













Electric $ 4,458

$ 3,852

$ 8,510

$ 7,971 Natural gas 1,528

1,438

3,337

3,528 Total operating revenues 5,986

5,290

11,847

11,499 Operating Expenses













Cost of electricity 763

672

1,084

1,194 Cost of natural gas 204

274

733

1,190 Operating and maintenance 2,757

2,436

5,393

5,113 SB 901 securitization charges, net —

289

—

562 Wildfire-related claims, net of recoveries (3)

(1)

(4)

(3) Wildfire Fund expense 78

117

156

234 Depreciation, amortization, and decommissioning 1,053

997

2,075

2,074 Total operating expenses 4,852

4,784

9,437

10,364 Operating Income 1,134

506

2,410

1,135 Interest income 202

143

339

255 Interest expense (812)

(640)

(1,527)

(1,242) Other income, net 82

66

158

151 Income Before Income Taxes 606

75

1,380

299 Income tax provision (benefit) 82

(335)

121

(683) Net Income 524

410

1,259

982 Preferred stock dividend requirement of subsidiary 4

4

7

7 Income Available for Common Shareholders $ 520

$ 406

$ 1,252

$ 975 Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding, Basic 2,137

2,019

2,136

2,005 Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding, Diluted 2,142

2,139

2,141

2,137 Net Income Per Common Share, Basic $ 0.24

$ 0.20

$ 0.59

$ 0.49 Net Income Per Common Share, Diluted $ 0.24

$ 0.19

$ 0.58

$ 0.46

















Reconciliation of PG&E Corporation's Consolidated Earnings Available for Common Shareholders in Accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") to Non-GAAP Core Earnings

Second Quarter, 2024 vs. 2023



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

Earnings

Earnings per

Common

Share

Earnings

Earnings per

Common

Share (in millions, except per share amounts) 2024

2023

2024

2023

2024

2023

2024

2023 PG&E Corporation's earnings/EPS on a GAAP basis $ 520

$ 406

$ 0.24

$ 0.19

$ 1,252

$ 975

$ 0.58

$ 0.46 Non-core items: (1)





























Amortization of Wildfire Fund contribution (2) 56

84

0.03

0.04

112

169

0.05

0.08 Bankruptcy and legal costs (3) 13

17

0.01

0.01

25

33

0.01

0.02 Fire Victim Trust tax benefit net of securitization (4) 3

(65)

—

(0.03)

1

(139)

—

(0.07) Investigation remedies (5) 15

2

0.01

—

19

17

0.01

0.01 Prior period net regulatory impact (6) (6)

(6)

—

—

(12)

(12)

(0.01)

(0.01) Strategic repositioning costs (7) —

1

—

—

—

2

—

— Tax-related adjustments (8) 70

—

0.03

—

70

—

0.03

— Wildfire-related costs, net of insurance (9) 4

55

—

0.03

8

64

—

0.03 PG&E Corporation's non-GAAP core earnings/EPS (10) $ 674

$ 494

$ 0.31

$ 0.23

$ 1,474

$ 1,109

$ 0.69

$ 0.52



All amounts presented in the table above and footnotes below are tax adjusted at PG&E Corporation's statutory tax rate of 27.98% for 2024 and 2023, except for certain costs that are not tax deductible. Amounts may not sum due to rounding.



(1) "Non-core items" include items that management does not consider representative of ongoing earnings and affect comparability of financial results between periods, consisting of the items listed in the table above. See Non-GAAP Financial Measures below.



(2) The Utility recorded costs of $78 million (before the tax impact of $22 million) and $156 million (before the tax impact of $44 million) during the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, respectively, associated with the amortization of the Wildfire Fund asset and accretion of the related Wildfire Fund liability.



(3) PG&E Corporation and the Utility recorded costs of $18 million (before the tax impact of $5 million) and $35 million (before the tax impact of $10 million) during the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, respectively, related to bankruptcy and legal costs associated with PG&E Corporation's and the Utility's Chapter 11 filing, including legal and other costs.



(4) The Utility recorded costs of $4 million (before the tax impact of $1 million) and $1 million (before the tax impact of $0 million) during the three months and six months ended June 30, 2024, respectively, related to any earnings-impacting investment losses or gains associated with investments related to the contributions to the customer credit trust. Previously included the charge related to the establishment of the SB 901 securitization regulatory asset and the SB 901 securitization regulatory liability associated with revenue credits funded by the net operating loss monetization and tax benefits related to the Fire Victim's Trust's sale of PG&E corporation common stock.



(5) Includes costs associated with the decision different for the OII related to the 2017 Northern California Wildfires and 2018 Camp Fire ("Wildfires OII"), the system enhancements related to the locate and mark OII, restoration and rebuilding costs for the town of Paradise, and the settlement agreement resolving the Safety and Enforcement Division's investigation into the 2020 Zogg fire, as shown below.





(in millions) Three Months Ended

June 30, 2024

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024 Wildfires OII disallowance and system enhancements $ 2

$ 3 Locate and mark OII system enhancements 1

1 Paradise restoration and rebuild 1

2 2020 Zogg fire settlement 13

14 Investigation remedies $ 16

$ 20 Tax impacts (1)

(1) Investigation remedies (post-tax) $ 15

$ 19





(6) The Utility recorded $8 million (before the tax impact of $2 million) and $16 million (before the tax impact of $4 million) during the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, respectively, related to adjustments associated with the recovery of capital expenditures from 2011 through 2014 above amounts adopted in the 2011 GT&S rate case per the CPUC decision dated July 14, 2022.



(7) Includes one-time costs related to repositioning PG&E Corporation's and the Utility's operating model.



(8) PG&E Corporation recorded tax expense costs of $70 million during the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 associated with the deductibility of certain customer bill credits issued in connection with the San Bruno natural gas explosion that occurred in 2010.



(9) Includes costs associated with the 2019 Kincade fire, 2020 Zogg fire, and 2021 Dixie fire, net of insurance, as shown below.





(in millions) Three Months Ended

June 30, 2024

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024 2019 Kincade fire-related costs $ 2

$ 5 2020 Zogg fire-related insurance recoveries —

(1) 2020 Zogg fire-related legal settlements (1)

— 2021 Dixie fire-related legal settlements 5

7 Wildfire-related costs, net of insurance $ 6

$ 11 Tax impacts (2)

(3) Wildfire-related costs, net of insurance (post-tax) $ 4

$ 8



(10) "Non-GAAP core earnings" is a non-GAAP financial measure. See Non-GAAP Financial Measures below.

Undefined, capitalized terms have the meanings set forth in PG&E Corporation's and the Utility's joint Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.



PG&E Corporation's 2024 Earnings Guidance





2024 EPS guidance Low

High Estimated EPS on a GAAP basis ~ $ 1.11

~ $ 1.17 Estimated non-core items: (1)









Amortization of Wildfire Fund contribution (2) ~ 0.10

~ 0.10 Bankruptcy and legal costs (3) ~ 0.03

~ 0.01 SB 901 securitization (4) ~ 0.01

~ 0.01 Investigation remedies (5) ~ 0.04

~ 0.04 Prior period net regulatory impact (6) ~ (0.01)

~ (0.01) Tax-related adjustments (7)

0.03



0.03 Wildfire-related costs, net of insurance (8) ~ 0.01

~ 0.01 Estimated EPS on a non-GAAP core earnings basis ~ $ 1.33

~ $ 1.37



All amounts presented in the table above and footnotes below are tax adjusted at PG&E Corporation's statutory tax rate of 27.98% for 2024, except for certain costs that are not tax deductible. Amounts may not sum due to rounding.



(1) "Non-core items" include items that management does not consider representative of ongoing earnings and affect comparability of financial results between periods. See Non-GAAP Financial Measures below.



(2) "Amortization of Wildfire Fund contribution" represents the amortization of the Wildfire Fund asset and accretion of the related Wildfire Fund liability.







2024 (in millions) Low

guidance

range

High

guidance

range Amortization of Wildfire Fund contribution ~ $ 305

~ $ 305 Amortization of Wildfire Fund contribution ~ $ 305

~ $ 305 Tax impacts ~ (85)

~ (85) Amortization of Wildfire Fund contribution (post-tax) ~ $ 220

~ $ 220





(3) "Bankruptcy and legal costs" consists of legal and other costs associated with PG&E Corporation's and the Utility's Chapter 11 filing.



2024 (in millions) Low

guidance

range

High

guidance

range Legal and other costs ~ $ 90

~ $ 45 Bankruptcy and legal costs ~ $ 90

~ $ 45 Tax impacts ~ (25)

~ (13) Bankruptcy and legal costs (post-tax) ~ $ 65

~ $ 32





(4) "SB 901 securitization" includes the establishment of the SB 901 securitization regulatory asset and the SB 901 regulatory liability associated with revenue credits funded by net operating loss monetization. Also included are any earnings-impacting investment losses or gains associated with investments related to the contributions to the customer credit trust.





2024 (in millions) Low

guidance

range

High

guidance

range SB 901 securitization charge ~ $ 33

~ $ 33 Net gains related to customer credit trust ~ (3)

~ (3) SB 901 securitization ~ $ 30

~ $ 30 Tax impacts ~ (8)

~ (8) SB 901 securitization (post-tax) ~ $ 22

~ $ 22





(5) "Investigation remedies" includes costs related to the Paradise restoration and rebuild, the Wildfires OII decision different, the settlement agreement resolving the Safety and Enforcement Division's investigation into the 2020 Zogg fire, and the locate and mark OII system enhancements.



2024 (in millions) Low

guidance

range

High

guidance

range 2020 Zogg fire settlement ~ $ 58

~ $ 58 Wildfires OII disallowance and system enhancements ~ 40

~ 40 Paradise restoration and rebuild ~ 10

~ 10 Locate and mark OII system enhancements ~ 5

~ 5 Investigation remedies ~ $ 113

~ $ 113 Tax impacts ~ (30)

~ (30) Investigation remedies (post-tax) ~ $ 83

~ $ 83





(6) "Prior period net regulatory impact" represents the recovery of capital expenditures from 2011 through 2014 above amounts adopted in the 2011 GT&S rate case.



2024 (in millions) Low

guidance

range

High

guidance

range 2011-2014 GT&S capital audit ~ $ (35)

~ $ (35) Prior period net regulatory impact ~ $ (35)

~ $ (35) Tax impacts ~ 10

~ 10 Prior period net regulatory impact (post-tax) ~ $ (25)

~ $ (25)





(7) "Tax-related adjustments" includes tax expense costs associated with the deductibility of certain customer bill credits issued in connection with the San Bruno natural gas explosion that occurred in 2010. The after-tax low and high non-core guidance range is $70 million for 2024.



(8) "Wildfire-related costs, net of insurance" includes legal and other costs associated with the 2019 Kincade fire, 2020 Zogg fire, and 2021 Dixie fire, net of insurance.



2024 (in millions) Low

guidance

range

High

guidance

range 2019 Kincade fire-related costs ~ $ 15

~ $ 15 2020 Zogg fire-related legal settlements ~ 5

~ 5 2020 Zogg fire-related insurance recoveries ~ —

~ (5) 2021 Dixie fire-related legal settlements ~ 15

~ 15 Wildfire-related costs, net of insurance ~ $ 35

~ $ 30 Tax impacts ~ (10)

~ (8) Wildfire-related costs, net of insurance (post-tax) ~ $ 25

~ $ 22



Undefined, capitalized terms have the meanings set forth in PG&E Corporation's and the Utility's joint Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.



Non-GAAP Financial Measures PG&E Corporation and Pacific Gas and Electric Company



Non-GAAP Core Earnings and Non-GAAP Core EPS

"Non-GAAP core earnings" and "Non-GAAP core EPS," also referred to as "non-GAAP core earnings per share," are non-GAAP financial measures. Non-GAAP core earnings is calculated as income available for common shareholders less non-core items. "Non-core items" include items that management does not consider representative of ongoing earnings and affect comparability of financial results between periods, consisting of the items listed above. Non-GAAP core EPS is calculated as non-GAAP core earnings divided by common shares outstanding on a diluted basis.

PG&E Corporation discloses historical financial results and provides guidance based on "non-GAAP core earnings" and "non-GAAP core EPS" in order to provide a measure that allows investors to compare the underlying financial performance of the business from one period to another, exclusive of non-core items. PG&E Corporation and the Utility use non-GAAP core earnings and non-GAAP core EPS to understand and compare operating results across reporting periods for various purposes including internal budgeting and forecasting, short- and long-term operating planning, and employee incentive compensation. PG&E Corporation and the Utility believe that non-GAAP core earnings and non-GAAP core EPS provide additional insight into the underlying trends of the business, allowing for a better comparison against historical results and expectations for future performance. With respect to our projection of non-GAAP core EPS for the years 2025-2028, PG&E Corporation is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the reconciling items that may affect GAAP net income without unreasonable effort. The reconciling items are primarily due to the future impact of wildfire-related costs, timing of regulatory recoveries, special tax items, and investigation remedies. These reconciling items are uncertain, depend on various factors and could significantly impact, either individually or in the aggregate, the GAAP measures.

Non-GAAP core earnings and non-GAAP core EPS are not substitutes or alternatives for GAAP measures such as consolidated income available for common shareholders and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

