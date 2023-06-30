PG&E Corporation Schedules Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

News provided by

PG&E Corporation

30 Jun, 2023, 08:00 ET

OAKLAND, Calif., June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) will hold a conference call on Thursday, July 27, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (8:00 a.m. Pacific Time) to discuss its second quarter 2023 results. The public can access the conference call through a simultaneous webcast. The link is provided below and will also be available from the PG&E Corporation website.

What:

Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Call

When:

Thursday, July 27, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Where:

http://investor.pgecorp.com/news-events/events-and-presentations/default.aspx  

A replay of the live conference call and webcast will be available at 
http://investor.pgecorp.com/news-events/events-and-presentations/default.aspx.

Alternatively, a toll-free replay of the conference call may be accessed shortly after the live call through August 10, 2023 by dialing (800) 770-2030. Confirmation code 64421 will be required to access the replay.

Please contact Investor Relations at [email protected] if you have any questions.

PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) is a holding company headquartered in Oakland. It is the parent company of Pacific Gas and Electric Company, an energy company that serves 16 million Californians across a 70,000-square-mile service area in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit http://www.pgecorp.com

