PG&E Corporation, Utility Subsidiary Pacific Gas and Electric Company Announce Changes in Team Structures, Part of Positioning Company to Better Serve Customers and Hometowns

In a message to coworkers, PG&E Corporation CEO Patti Poppe announced organizational changes to further improve service for customers and hometowns in Northern and Central California today and into the future.

PG&E Corporation is a holding company, and its utility subsidiary is Pacific Gas and Electric Company (together, "PG&E").

The organizational changes are intended to ensure PG&E is more closely connected to local hometown needs and that it continues to meet the growing demand for energy in California in the coming years.

The changes include new roles for several current senior leaders as approved by the Boards of Directors for PG&E Corporation and Pacific Gas and Electric Company, effective January 1, 2026. Poppe will continue to oversee these roles.

Sumeet Singh will become Chief Executive Officer, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, and Executive Vice President, Energy Delivery. Singh has served as EVP, Operations and Chief Operating Officer since 2023 and has been with PG&E since 2000. In the months ahead, the newly established Energy Delivery function will combine operational teams with engineering and shared services teams. This integration will strengthen the end-to-end delivery of safe, reliable, affordable and clean energy for the more than 16 million Californians PG&E serves every day.





Carla Peterman will become President, PG&E Corporation, and Executive Vice President, Customer & Corporate Affairs. Peterman has served as EVP, Corporate Affairs and Chief Sustainability Officer since joining PG&E in 2021. The new Customer & Corporate Affairs group combines teams that support and engage with PG&E customers, policymakers and external groups, with a focus on further aligning our work, rates and public policies to meet customer needs.





Jason Glickman will become Executive Vice President, Strategy and Growth. This newly formed team will focus on long-term strategic planning, collaborating with customers and partners to address California's rapidly growing energy demand—delivering safe, reliable, affordable and clean solutions for the world's fourth largest economy. Since joining PG&E in 2021, Glickman has held the position of Executive Vice President, Engineering, Planning & Strategy.





Marlene Santos will become Chief Transformation Officer and Executive Vice President, Enterprise Transformation Office. Santos has served as EVP and Chief Customer & Enterprise Solutions Officer, joining PG&E in 2021. Her new team will focus on modernizing and standardizing business processes across the company, including evolving its Lean operating system to be part of a holistic business system to improve service and reduce customer bills.





Chris Patterson will become Senior Vice President, Government Affairs. Patterson has served as Vice President, State Government Relations and joined PG&E in 2018. His team will include legislative and policy advocacy work across local, state and federal agencies.





Vincent Davis, who has led strategy for all aspects of the customer experience since 2023, will take on the title of Senior Vice President and Chief Customer Officer. Davis has been at PG&E since 2013.





, who has led strategy for all aspects of the customer experience since 2023, will take on the title of Senior Vice President and Chief Customer Officer. Davis has been at PG&E since 2013. Aaron Johnson will become Senior Vice President, Local Customer & Community Engagement and Chief Sustainability Officer. Johnson, who joined PG&E in 2008, will lead a new combined team focused on regional customer engagement, philanthropy and sustainability.

These changes do not increase the number of Officers on the team.

Poppe, who joined PG&E in 2021, announced last year an additional five-year commitment to leading as CEO, PG&E Corporation.

"I love our customers, I love our hometowns, and I love the company we are building to best serve their energy needs. We want to be our customers' hometown gas and electric utility, in touch with their unique needs and enabling their growth and prosperity. These organizational changes are designed to take our performance to the next level and strengthen our leadership capacity now and for years to come," Poppe said.

"Patti and the leadership team have demonstrated real progress in recent years for the people and communities that PG&E serves. We know there's more work to do to earn trust, improve our service and find savings for customers. This is the team that will continue to deliver," said Kerry Cooper, Chair, PG&E Corporation Board of Directors.

Among PG&E's progress proof points in recent years:

Zero major wildfires caused by PG&E equipment in the past three years.

Residential electric rates have dropped three times since January 2024 and are expected to decrease again in 2026.

Brand trust improved faster this year than any other major utility in America.

Methane emissions are down 52% since 2015, surpassing PG&E's 2025 commitment of 20%.

About PG&E Corporation and Pacific Gas and Electric Company

PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) is a holding company headquartered in Oakland, California. It is the parent company of Pacific Gas and Electric Company, an energy company that serves 16 million Californians across a 70,000-square-mile service area in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit http://www.pgecorp.com and www.pge.com.

