PG&E Sets Dates for Quarterly Stock Dividends

OAKLAND, Calif., Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 11, 2025, PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) declared its fourth quarter 2025 regular cash dividend of $0.05 per share on the Corporation's common stock. The dividend is payable on January 15, 2026, to shareholders of record as of December 31, 2025.

In addition, PG&E Corporation's utility subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E), declared the regular preferred stock dividend for the three-month period ending January 31, 2026, to be payable on February 15, 2026, to shareholders of record as of January 30, 2026. PG&E will pay dividends on its eight series of preferred stock as follows:

First Preferred Stock,
$25 Par Value

Quarterly Dividend to
be Paid Per Share

Redeemable


5.00 %

$0.31250

5.00% Series A

$0.31250

4.80 %

$0.30000

4.50 %

$0.28125

4.36 %

$0.27250

Non-Redeemable


6.00 %

$0.37500

5.50 %

$0.34375

5.00 %

$0.31250

About PG&E Corporation
PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) is a holding company headquartered in Oakland, California. It is the parent company of Pacific Gas and Electric Company, an energy company that serves 16 million Californians across a 70,000-square-mile service area in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit http://www.pgecorp.com.

