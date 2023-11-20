PG&E Coworkers Celebrate Holiday Season Giving Back Through Volunteerism in Hometowns

In-Person and Virtual Volunteer Events Support Nonprofits Helping At-Risk Youth, Seniors

OAKLAND, Calif., Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) is kicking off the 2023 holiday season by partnering with nonprofit groups to give back to the customers and hometowns it is privileged to serve in Northern and Central California.

As part of PG&E's annual holiday giving program called Campaign for our Hometowns, which began earlier this month, coworkers are volunteering with community organizations — from Eureka to Bakersfield — and giving to causes they care about.

Last week, PG&E volunteers supported Clear Lake Gleaners in Finley (Lake County) in helping to distribute Thanksgiving meals to those in need. Later this month, they will be packing winter kits for seniors in support of Alameda County's Meals on Wheels.

"We are so grateful that PG&E volunteers are stepping up to support Meals on Wheels of Alameda County with this year's holiday project. Nearly 3,000 care packages will be delivered to seniors across the county. PG&E volunteers will help bring joy to homebound senior neighbors this holiday season," said Marisa Melo, Executive Director, Meals on Wheels of Alameda County.

"We are eager to help in ways that are meaningful to our coworkers and will benefit the customers in our hometowns this holiday season, from volunteering at local food banks to assisting with holiday gift distributions. We're grateful to our nonprofit partners that help meet the needs of the most vulnerable in our communities — and to our generous coworkers, who volunteer year-round," said PG&E Executive Vice President, Corporate Affairs and Chief Sustainability Officer Carla Peterman.

Company leaders in PG&E's five regions (North Coast, Bay Area, North Valley & Sierra, Central Valley, and South Bay & Central Coast) are hosting in-person volunteer events supporting local community-based organizations. More than 30 events are scheduled, including five virtual events that allow volunteers to create items from kits — ranging from holiday ornaments for seniors to no-sew pet beds.

Events where coworkers will volunteer in person include:

This year's events build upon PG&E's long history of giving back through volunteerism.

In 2022, PG&E coworkers gave nearly 30,000 hours of their time through volunteerism in local communities from restoring and beautifying our state's parks to mentoring youth and distributing school supplies for families in underserved communities. During the November-December holiday season alone last year, about 240 PG&E coworker volunteers donated some 500 hours of their time.

Campaign for our Hometowns

PG&E encourages its coworkers to volunteer throughout the year and especially during the holiday season, including and leading up to Giving Tuesday, which takes place this year on Nov. 28. Giving Tuesday is a global day of action designed to kick-start the giving season with small acts of kindness. is a global day of action designed to kick-start the giving season with small acts of kindness.

PG&E's Campaign for our Hometowns is part of the company's Campaign for the Community, a year-round coworker and retiree workplace giving program that raises money for qualifying 501(c)(3) organizations and eligible schools. The PG&E Corporation Foundation provides even greater value to coworker-directed contributions by matching up to $1,000 each year, per individual, for contributions to qualifying nonprofit organizations and schools. In 2022, PG&E coworkers, retirees and matching gifts totaled $8.7 million. Contributions supported more than 5,000 nonprofits and schools. (Learn more about how we supported our communities.)

About PG&E

Pacific Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG), is a combined natural gas and electric utility serving more than 16 million people across 70,000 square miles in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit pge.com and pge.com/news.

About The PG&E Corporation Foundation

The PG&E Corporation Foundation is an independent 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, separate from PG&E and sponsored by PG&E Corporation.

