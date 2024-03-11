PG&E Customers to Receive Up to $140.63 California Climate Credit on Spring Energy Bill

California's Cap-and-Trade Program Continues to Benefit PG&E Customers through the California Climate Credit

OAKLAND, Calif., March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In April, more than five million Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) customers will automatically receive the California Climate Credit on their energy bill.

Residential households with an active electric account will automatically receive an electric credit of $55.17, an increase from last year's credit of $38.39. Residential households with an active gas account will automatically receive a credit of $85.46, an increase from the $52.78 credit in 2023. That is a total credit of $140.63 for customers receiving both gas and electric service from PG&E.

"This credit highlights our partnership with the state to champion environmental responsibility," said Vincent Davis, Senior Vice President, Customer Experience. "It encourages sustainable practices, moving our communities toward a brighter, greener future."

The California Climate Credit is part of the state's efforts to fight climate change and is distributed by PG&E to customers as directed by the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC). This credit is from the California Cap-and-Trade Program, which requires power plants, fuel providers, and large industrial facilities that emit greenhouse gases to buy carbon pollution allowances. The bill credit is designed to help utility customers during the transition to a low-carbon future.

Residential customers receive biannual electric credits during April and October, while natural gas customers receive an annual credit in April. Eligible small business customers receive identical electric credits, distributed twice a year. Both sets of customers will receive the second electric credit in October. PG&E will also distribute over $36 million to eligible industrial customers on behalf of the CPUC. Eligibility requirements and other details are online here.

In addition to the California Climate Credit, customers are encouraged to explore other ways to save energy, reduce costs on monthly bills, and contribute to building a sustainable future.

PG&E Assistance Programs for Income-eligible Customers

PG&E's Energy Efficiency DIY Tool Kit

Did you know you can lower energy bills and save money with PG&E's Energy Efficiency DIY tool kit ? With a $200 investment in energy-efficient materials, customers can save nearly $1,000 each year.

For more ways to manage your monthly bills, visit: Save Energy & Money.

