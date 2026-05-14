PG&E to California Graduates: Celebrate Safely by Securing Metallic Balloons

Unsecured Balloons Can Trigger Power Outages and Disrupt Graduation Festivities

OAKLAND, Calif., May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As graduation celebrations get underway across California, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) is reminding customers that helium-filled metallic balloons can pose a serious public safety risk if they are not tied to a weight. Balloons that drift into overhead power lines can cause outages and create safety hazards.

Metallic balloon safety is especially important during wildfire season. Only two weeks ago, a rogue metallic balloon in Georgia drifted into an overhead powerline and sparked a major wildfire, burning thousands of acres, along with homes and businesses.

PG&E's service area has seen its fair share of balloon-caused outages. In the first five months of 2026, metallic balloons that came into contact with electric lines caused more than 100 power outages across PG&E's service area, interrupting service for more than 46,000 customers. These outages can affect homes and businesses as well as critical services such as hospitals, schools and traffic signals.

"Graduation season should be about celebrating students and their accomplishments, not dealing with avoidable outages," said Ron Richardson, PG&E Vice President of Electric Distribution Operations. "A metallic balloon released outdoors can quickly come into contact with overhead electric lines and knock out power for an entire neighborhood. We encourage everyone to celebrate safely by keeping metallic balloons secured with a weight."

Metallic balloons are coated with a shiny material that conducts electricity. When they escape and come into contact with overhead lines or electric equipment, they can short transformers, damage wires and cause widespread outages. PG&E typically sees more balloon-related outages during graduation season, which is why the company is urging customers to take a few simple precautions before celebrating outdoors.

To help ensure that graduation balloon celebrations are enjoyed responsibly, PG&E reminds customers to follow these important balloon safety tips:

"Look Up and Live!" Use caution and avoid celebrating with metallic balloons near overhead electric lines.

Make sure helium-filled metallic balloons are securely tied to a weight that is heavy enough to prevent them from floating away. Never remove the weight.

When possible, keep metallic balloons indoors. Never permit metallic balloons to be released outside, for everyone's safety.

Do not bundle metallic balloons together.

Never attempt to retrieve any type of balloon, kite or toy that becomes caught in a power line. Leave it alone, and immediately call PG&E at 1-800-743-5000 to report the problem.

Never go near a power line that has fallen to the ground or is dangling in the air. Always assume downed electric lines are energized and extremely dangerous. Stay far away, keep others away and immediately call 911 to alert the police and fire departments. Other tips can be found at pge.com/beprepared

About PG&E

Pacific Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG), is a combined natural gas and electric utility serving more than 16 million people across 70,000 square miles in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit pge.com and pge.com/news.

SOURCE Pacific Gas and Electric Company