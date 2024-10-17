PG&E May Proactively Shut Off Power for Safety to Approximately 20,000 Customers Across 24 Counties Starting This Morning

Scope of potential event reduced from earlier estimates due to favorable weather conditions

OAKLAND, Calif., Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) meteorologists and operations professionals continue to monitor a potential wind event forecasted to enter parts of its service area around 1 p.m. on Thursday and exit as late as Saturday afternoon in some locations. Given the forecasted strong northerly winds and current dry vegetation conditions, PG&E has sent advanced notifications to customers—via text, email, and automated phone call—in targeted areas where power may need to be proactively shut off for safety to reduce wildfire risk. The duration and extent of power outages will depend on the weather in each area, and not all customers will be affected for the entire period.

Potentially Affected Customers, Counties

Customers can look up their address online to find out if their location is being monitored for the potential safety shutoff at www.pge.com/pspsupdates.

The potential Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) event could affect approximately 20,000 customers in portions of the following counties:

Alameda County : 422 customers, 24 Medical Baseline customers

: 422 customers, 24 Medical Baseline customers Butte County : 1,153 customers, 87 Medical Baseline customers

: 1,153 customers, 87 Medical Baseline customers Colusa County : 606 customers, 30 Medical Baseline customers

: 606 customers, 30 Medical Baseline customers Contra Costa County : 973 customers, 59 Medical Baseline customers

: 973 customers, 59 Medical Baseline customers Fresno County : 1,235 customers, 75 Medical Baseline customers

: 1,235 customers, 75 Medical Baseline customers Glenn County : 508 customers, 21 Medical Baseline customers

: 508 customers, 21 Medical Baseline customers Lake County : 1,088 customers, 83 Medical Baseline customers

: 1,088 customers, 83 Medical Baseline customers Madera County : 1,310 customers, 109 Medical Baseline customers

: 1,310 customers, 109 Medical Baseline customers Mariposa County : 640 customers, 15 Medical Baseline customers

: 640 customers, 15 Medical Baseline customers Mendocino County : 13 customers, 4 Medical Baseline customers

: 13 customers, 4 Medical Baseline customers Merced County : 27 customers, 0 Medical Baseline customers

: 27 customers, 0 Medical Baseline customers Monterey County : 597 customers, 21 Medical Baseline customers

: 597 customers, 21 Medical Baseline customers Napa County : 3,103 customers,135 Medical Baseline customers

: 3,103 customers,135 Medical Baseline customers Plumas County : 316 customers, 11 Medical Baseline customers

: 316 customers, 11 Medical Baseline customers San Benito County : 24 customers, 0 Medical Baseline customers

: 24 customers, 0 Medical Baseline customers Santa Barbara County : 155 customers, 4 Medical Baseline customers

: 155 customers, 4 Medical Baseline customers Santa Clara County : 663 customers, 41 Medical Baseline customers

: 663 customers, 41 Medical Baseline customers Santa Cruz County : 132 customers, 8 Medical Baseline customers

: 132 customers, 8 Medical Baseline customers Shasta County : 2,407customers, 194 Medical Baseline customers

: 2,407customers, 194 Medical Baseline customers Solano County : 1,838 customers, 159 Medical Baseline customers

: 1,838 customers, 159 Medical Baseline customers Sonoma County : 1,010 customers, 23 Medical Baseline customers

: 1,010 customers, 23 Medical Baseline customers Stanislaus County : 27 customers, 0 Medical Baseline customers

: 27 customers, 0 Medical Baseline customers Tehama County : 2,056 customers, 199 Medical Baseline customers

: 2,056 customers, 199 Medical Baseline customers Yolo County : 262 customers, 15 Medical Baseline customers

A substantial wetting rainfall hit the Northern and Central Sierras Wednesday morning, providing a welcome boost to dead fuel moisture values and relative humidity in these areas. As a result of these favorable conditions, PG&E removed nine counties and more than 10,000 customers from the scope of this PSPS event. Counties removed from the scope of this event include: Alpine, Amador, Calaveras, El Dorado, Nevada, Placer, San Luis Obispo, Sierra, and Tuolumne. PG&E has issued cancellation notifications to customers removed from the scope of this PSPS event.

When possible, PG&E representatives will make individual, in-person visits to customers enrolled in the company's Medical Baseline Program who do not verify they have received important safety communications, with a primary focus on customers who rely on electricity for critical life-sustaining equipment.

Customer Support

During PSPS events, PG&E opens Community Resource Centers where community members can access resources, including:

A safe location to meet their basic power needs, such as charging medical equipment and electronic devices

Up-to-date information about the PSPS

Water, snacks, blankets, ADA-accessible restrooms and other essential items to reduce hardships to our customers

Dozens of Community Resource Centers will be open in impacted counties to provide support to customers between 8am and 10pm. For a full list of available CRCs, please visit pge.com/crc.

How Customers Can Prepare

Use a cell phone or hard-wired phone. Cordless phones do not work without electricity.

Use battery-operated flashlights, not candles, which may pose a fire hazard.

Unplug or turn off all electric and heat-producing appliances (e.g., air conditioners, washers and dryers, ovens, stoves, irons) to avoid overloading circuits. Overloaded circuits can be a fire hazard once power is restored.

Unplug televisions and computers that were in use when the power went out.

Leave a single lamp on to alert you when power returns.

Keep refrigerator and freezer doors closed, and place extra containers of ice inside to preserve food. A full freezer will remain colder longer.

Notify your alarm company if you have an alarm system. Equipment can be affected by outages.

Turn your appliances back on one at a time when conditions return to normal.

Reset clocks, thermostats and other programmed equipment after power is restored.

Generator Safety

Backup power can be a vital part of any emergency preparedness plan in the event of a power outage. PG&E's residential and business customers can review key considerations, safety tips, financing and retailer information by visiting pge.com/backuppower.

Why PG&E Calls a PSPS Event

PG&E initiates PSPS when the fire-weather forecast is severe enough that people's safety, lives, homes and businesses may be in danger of wildfires. Our overarching goal is to stop catastrophic wildfires by proactively turning off power in targeted areas when extreme weather threatens our electric grid. We recognize that PSPS outages create hardships for our customers and communities. Our sole focus is to keep our customers safe.

As each weather situation is unique, we carefully review a combination of factors when deciding if power must be turned off. These factors include but are not limited to:

Low humidity levels, generally 30% and below.

A forecast of high winds, particularly sustained winds above 19 miles per hour and wind gusts above 30-40 miles per hour.

Condition of dry material on the ground and low moisture content of vegetation.

Our decision-making process also accounts for the presence of trees tall enough to strike powerlines. This set of criteria is a first step which may lead to further analysis by our meteorology team to determine if a PSPS event is necessary.

Where to Learn More

PG&E's emergency website (www.pge.com/pspsupdates) is now available in 16 languages: English, Spanish, Chinese, Tagalog, Russian, Vietnamese, Korean, Farsi, Arabic, Hmong, Khmer, Punjabi, Japanese, Thai, Portuguese and Hindi. Customers have the opportunity to choose their language of preference for viewing the information when visiting the website.

Customers are encouraged to update their contact information and indicate their preferred language for notifications by visiting www.pge.com/mywildfirealerts or by calling 1-800-743-5000, where in-language support is available.

Tenants and non-account holders can sign up to receive PSPS ZIP Code Alerts for any area they you do not have a PG&E account by visiting www.pge.com/pspsupdates.

At PG&E's Safety Action Center (www.safetyactioncenter.pge.com) customers can prepare for emergencies. By using the "Make Your Own Emergency Plan" tool and answering a few short questions, visitors to the website can compile and organize the important information needed for a personalized family emergency plan. This includes phone numbers, escape routes and a family meeting location if an evacuation is necessary.

