PG&E Sets Dates for Quarterly Stock Dividends

News provided byPG&E Corporation
May 22, 2026, 06:45 ET
OAKLAND, Calif., May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 21, 2026, PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) declared its second quarter 2026 regular cash dividend of $0.05 per share on the Corporation's common stock. The dividend is payable on July 15, 2026, to shareholders of record as of June 30, 2026.
In addition, PG&E Corporation's utility subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E), declared the regular preferred stock dividend for the three-month period ending July 31, 2026, to be payable on August 15, 2026, to shareholders of record as of July 31, 2026. PG&E will pay dividends on its eight series of preferred stock as follows:
|
First Preferred Stock,
|
Quarterly Dividend to
|
Redeemable
|
5.00 %
|
$0.31250
|
5.00% Series A
|
$0.31250
|
4.80 %
|
$0.30000
|
4.50 %
|
$0.28125
|
4.36 %
|
$0.27250
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Non-Redeemable
|
6.00 %
|
$0.37500
|
5.50 %
|
$0.34375
|
5.00 %
|
$0.31250
About PG&E Corporation
PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) is a holding company headquartered in Oakland, California. It is the parent company of Pacific Gas and Electric Company, an energy company that serves 16 million Californians across a 70,000-square-mile service area in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit http://www.pgecorp.com.
SOURCE PG&E Corporation
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