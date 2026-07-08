PG&E Surpasses 2030 Methane Reduction Goal Five Years Ahead of Plan

Achievement marks 60 percent reduction in gas pipeline system emissions

OAKLAND, Calif., July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) submitted its annual 2025 methane emissions data to the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC), reporting a 60% reduction in methane emissions from its natural gas pipeline system compared to a 2015 baseline. This result exceeds the state's 2025 methane-reduction target for gas utilities and PG&E's voluntary 2030 goal.

The latest emissions data builds on PG&E's previously reported 52% methane reduction in 2024. The continued progress reflects a comprehensive, operational approach to methane reduction. Key efforts include identifying, prioritizing and repairing the highest-emitting leaks; continuing advanced mobile leak detection surveys at lower thresholds; implementing transmission pipeline blowdown reduction strategies; and replacing high-venting devices with no-venting or low-venting alternatives.

"Reducing methane emissions is a vital part of how we responsibly operate our natural gas system, while continuing to deliver the safe, reliable energy service our customers depend on every day. This progress highlights our continued focus on strengthening our system and supporting California's environmental goals," said Gas Engineering Manager Diana Mejia-Chartrand.

In 2017, the CPUC and California Air Resources Board directed gas utilities to reduce methane emissions 20% below 2015 baseline levels by 2025. PG&E set a voluntary goal of reducing methane emissions from its natural gas system by 45% by 2030, which the company has again outperformed.

PG&E's annual 2025 emissions data submitted to the CPUC outlined the continued methodology and comprehensive approach the company used to achieve the 60% emissions reduction, including:

Prioritizing the largest leaks from customer meters for earlier repair , helping reduce the repair timeline for the largest leaks from approximately eight months to three months and reducing the repair backlog.

, helping reduce the repair timeline for the largest leaks from approximately eight months to three months and reducing the repair backlog. Continuing the PG&E Super Emitter Program , which applies advanced mobile leak detection technologies and accelerated repair schedules to larger emissions findings.

, which applies advanced mobile leak detection technologies and accelerated repair schedules to larger emissions findings. Reducing damage-related emissions on distribution mains through ongoing damage prevention efforts, including continued customer and contractor awareness of the importance of calling 811 before digging.

through ongoing damage prevention efforts, including continued customer and contractor awareness of the importance of calling 811 before digging. Reducing non-emergency gas transmission blowdown emissions by bundling projects and using cross-compression, flaring and Pressure Control Fittings (PCFs) to limit released gas volumes.

"This progress shows what is possible when our teams are aligned around safety, operational excellence and environmental performance. By focusing on the highest-emitting leaks first, continuing to strengthen our leak detection and repair programs, and helping customers and contractors dig safely, we are reducing emissions while also helping make our gas system safer for the hometowns we serve," said Gas Engineering Vice President Austin Hastings.

PG&E's methane reduction work supports the company's broader commitment to achieve a net zero greenhouse gas emissions energy system by 2040 and a climate- and nature-positive energy system by 2050.

About PG&E

Pacific Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG), is a combined natural gas and electric utility serving more than 16 million people across 70,000 square miles in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit pge.com and pge.com/news.

SOURCE Pacific Gas and Electric Company