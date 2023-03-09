pgEdge at SCaLE 20x: Supporting Multi-master Replication with Geosharding in PostgreSQL

PASADENA, Calif., March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SCaLE 20x Conference - March 9, 2023 – pgEdge Co-founder and CTO Denis Lussier will provide the first public demonstration of the only fully distributed database optimized for the network edge based on the standard and popular open source PostgreSQL database at the 20th Annual Southern California Linux Expo (SCaLE 20x) this week in Pasadena, California.

pgEdge emerged from stealth this week to launch the pgEdge Distributed PostgreSQL platform, a low latency, highly available implementation of PostgreSQL optimized for application developers and database architects looking to deploy low latency and/or high availability applications that need to be globally distributed on the network edge.

During his presentation, "Supporting multi-active replication with geosharding in PostgreSQL," Mr. Lussier will discuss the work pgEdge has done to bring back multi-master logical replication (MMR) support in Postgres. He will also cover:

How pgEdge implements geosharding in support of cross-region scale-out and data residency use cases to satisfy recent regulatory developments in the EU, India and elsewhere that increasingly require guarantees that data generated by citizens remains resident in-country or in-region.

and elsewhere that increasingly require guarantees that data generated by citizens remains resident in-country or in-region. How pgEdge has extended the replication algorithms to ensure that sensitive data such as PII does not cross national or regional borders while globally replicating data that is needed across the world.

Provide a demonstration of multi-active bidirectional replication across three continents and multiple clouds, showcasing low latency for database users across multiple geographies.



WHAT: SCaLE 20x presentation, "Supporting multi-active replication with geosharding in PostgreSQL". Follow this link to view the full session description on the conference's website.



WHO: Denis Lussier, Co-founder and CTO, pgEdge



WHEN: Friday, March 10, 2023 — 3:30 - 4:30 p.m. PST



WHERE: Pasadena Convention Center, Ballroom B



Mr. Lussier is a software developer, architect and entrepreneur with several decades of deep PostgreSQL experience. He co-founded EnterpriseDB (EDB), one of the leading commercial Postgres companies, and served as CTO for the company's first five years. During this time EDB became a big supporter of the Postgres community, and he and the company developed or supported the development of many enterprise-class features in Postgres. Subsequently he was founder and CEO of OpenSCG.

All PostgreSQL extensions developed by pgEdge are 100% open source, including the "Spock" extension for multi-master bidirectional replication. The company has made its entire PostgreSQL distribution available for download at https://www.pgEdge.org .

The pgEdge managed service is now available within a limited private beta program. More information and a beta signup form can be found at https://www.pgEdge.com .

About pgEdge, Inc.

pgEdge's mission is to make it easy to build and deploy highly distributed database applications across the global network. Founded by industry veterans who have championed enterprise usage of the PostgreSQL database for several decades and helped run the world's largest managed database cloud services, pgEdge is a remote company headquartered in Northern Virginia. The cofounders have previously founded and/or led successful companies such as webMethods (NASDAQ: WEBM), EnterpriseDB (acquired by Bain Capital), SparkPost (acquired by MessageBird), OpenSCG (acquired by Amazon) and Fugue (acquired by Snyk).

SOURCE pgEdge