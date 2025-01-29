pgEdge Delivers on a Year of Impressive Growth and Innovation in 2024

Company Notches Up 563% ARR Increase for Distributed PostgreSQL Platform and Cloud Offerings

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- pgEdge, Inc. today released its year-in-review summary, showcasing a period of expansion and innovation for pgEdge Distributed PostgreSQL. The company achieved significant milestones in customer growth, Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR), product advancements, employee acquisition, and strategic partnerships.

"We are extremely proud of the company's accomplishments in 2024 and remain dedicated to driving innovation in distributed Postgres technology," said Phillip Merrick, CEO at pgEdge. "Our customers' successes, major product advancements and strong community engagement affirm our commitment to making it easier to deploy distributed database technology for mission-critical applications."

Key Highlights of 2024:

Revenue Growth

pgEdge achieved a 563% increase in ARR in 2024, demonstrating the growing market demand for its distributed Postgres technology. This growth was bolstered by a new $10 million investment round in Q3 led by Rally Ventures, with participation from existing investors Sands Capital Ventures and Grotech Ventures. The funding is being applied to accelerating pgEdge's growth and further enhancing its distributed Postgres product.

Customer Expansion

The company acquired new customers in AI SaaS, financial services, and government sectors. Notable customer wins included European Parliament, Thales, Evolus and a major US Government agency. Additionally, multiple customers including Enquire.ai, European Parliament, and Evolus successfully moved their pgEdge-based applications into production.

Product Launches

In 2024, pgEdge announced the general availability of pgEdge Cloud, the first fully distributed Database as a Service (DBaaS) built on the widely adopted open-source PostgreSQL database. The company also released pgEdge Platform v24.07, which introduced critical advancements in Postgres logical replication, including parallel processing, large object support, and enhanced exception handling. These features provide users with greater throughput, flexibility, and control.

Employee Growth

pgEdge continued to invest in its engineering team. Key hires included:

Dave Page , Vice President of Engineering, a member of the PostgreSQL Core Team, creator of pgAdmin, and Secretary of PostgreSQL Europe.

, Vice President of Engineering, a member of the PostgreSQL Core Team, creator of pgAdmin, and Secretary of PostgreSQL Europe. Shaun Thomas , Staff Software Engineer, with over 20 years of Postgres expertise and author of the PostgreSQL High Availability Cookbook.

Strategic Partnerships

In Q4, pgEdge announced a strategic partnership with Mattermost, Inc., a leader in secure, real-time collaboration tools for defense, security, and intelligence teams. Together, they developed an integrated solution delivering an always-on collaboration and workflow platform deployable on-premises or in customers' cloud accounts, including highly secure, air-gapped environments. The joint solution is being deployed at a leading US Government agency with a critical need for the collaboration platform to be always available to end users.

Community Engagement

pgEdge remained deeply involved in the PostgreSQL open-source community. The company's contributions include continued advancements to the Spock extension for multi-master logical replication, Snowflake Sequences for unique identifiers in a distributed cluster, and LOLOR for large object replication. pgEdge continues to participate in community events and supports employees who are making contributions to the PostgreSQL project itself.

About pgEdge

pgEdge, the leading company dedicated to distributed Postgres, is on a mission to make it easy for developers to build and deploy highly distributed database applications across global networks. Founded by industry veterans with decades of PostgreSQL expertise, pgEdge is headquartered in Northern Virginia. Its customers include prominent enterprises such as Bertelsmann, Qube RT, Jobot, European Parliament, and several U.S. government agencies. pgEdge's investors include Rally Ventures, Sands Capital Ventures, Grotech Ventures, and Sand Hill East.

For more information, visit www.pgedge.com .

SOURCE pgEdge