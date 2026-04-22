pgEdge Launches AI DBA Workbench, an AI Co-Pilot for Database Administrators

Open source tool gives database teams an always-on Postgres expert with human oversight

ALEXANDRIA, Va., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- pgEdge, the leading open-source enterprise Postgres company, today announced the AI DBA Workbench for Postgres, an AI-powered monitoring and management tool that gives PostgreSQL teams an always-available co-pilot for database administration.

pgEdge AI DBA Workbench pgEdge AI DBA Workbench

Organizations running PostgreSQL face a growing gap between the scale of their deployments and the talent available to manage them. According to the latest Stack Overflow Developer Survey, PostgreSQL is the most widely used database (55%). Yet, experienced database administrators (DBAs) remain difficult to hire, expensive to retain, and, in regulated environments like government, subject to additional hurdles, such as security clearance requirements that can take months to obtain. As a result, teams are being asked to manage more databases across more regions with fewer people.

pgEdge's AI DBA Workbench alleviates this industry challenge by continuously collecting PostgreSQL performance data, monitoring query performance, vacuum activity, connection health, WAL throughput, replication lag, and more. A three-tier anomaly detection system layers statistical baselines, pattern matching through vector similarity, and AI-powered classification to catch problems before they escalate into outages. Teams can run the Workbench as a traditional observability tool without AI features enabled, then activate them when they're ready.

"Database teams are being asked to do more with less, and the tools most of them rely on were designed for a simpler era," said David Mitchell, President and CEO of pgEdge. "The AI DBA Workbench gives teams an operational co-pilot that doesn't just show you an alert and leave you to figure out the rest. It understands your environment, catches issues early, and helps you work through problems step by step."

The integrated assistant, Ellie, goes beyond dashboards and alerts. Drawing on deep PostgreSQL expertise, Ellie can run EXPLAIN ANALYZE on slow queries, inspect schemas, query historical metrics, and walk administrators through multi-step diagnostic workflows. When Ellie identifies an issue, she provides the specific SQL code needed to resolve it. The administrator reviews the recommendation and decides whether to apply it. The system is designed to augment human judgment, not bypass it. The Workbench builds on pgEdge's deep roots in PostgreSQL tooling, including pgAdmin, the most widely used open-source management tool for Postgres.

"pgAdmin was created to help developers and DBAs design and build out their databases," said Dave Page, CTO at pgEdge. "The AI DBA Workbench gives users the 24/7 monitoring and management needed to maintain their databases in production, giving them confidence in the performance and reliability of their Postgres environments."

The pgEdge AI DBA Workbench can monitor and administer any Postgres database (versions 14 and up), including those running in cloud environments, such as Amazon RDS or Supabase, as well as on-premise infrastructure. It is fully open source, and is available for public download on Github. Additionally, it is available as part of pgEdge Enterprise Postgres, which provides open source, enterprise-grade PostgreSQL for high availability, agentic AI and other enterprise applications. Support for the AI DBA Workbench is available to customers with a pgEdge Enterprise Postgres subscription.

To learn more, visit pgedge.com or get started with a free download and guided walkthrough.

About pgEdge

pgEdge, the leading open source enterprise Postgres company, delivers open-source, 100% Postgres infrastructure for Agentic AI and enterprise applications that demand high availability, reliability, and data sovereignty. Its mission is to make it easy to build, deploy, and manage enterprise-grade applications at scale on Postgres. Headquartered in Northern Virginia, pgEdge is trusted by organizations including Bertelsmann, Qube RT, Jobot, and U.S. government agencies. Its investors include Akamai Technologies, Inc., Qube RT, Rally Ventures, Sands Capital Ventures, Grotech Ventures, and Sand Hill East.

For more information, visit www.pgedge.com.

SOURCE pgEdge