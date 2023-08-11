pgEdge Named One of Washington Business Journal's Inno on Fire Honorees

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- pgEdge , the first company to offer a fully distributed database optimized for the network edge based on the standard and popular open source PostgreSQL database, is proud to announce the Washington Business Journal has recognized the company as a 2023 Inno on Fire honoree .

The award highlights the top disruptors and trailblazers within the local tech scene and celebrates the region's thriving start-ups. The honor marks a significant milestone for pgEdge, which launched in the spring of this year with a $9M seed funding round led by Sands Capital and Grotech Ventures.

pgEdge gained immediate recognition for its distributed database product based on the widely used Postgres open source database. Its technology enables faster, more responsive web applications and offers redundancy across multiple locations, enhancing reliability and accessibility.

"This recognition is a testament to our top-notch team of professionals with deep roots in enterprise software and Postgres, along with our innovative approach to distributed database management," said Phillip Merrick, Co-founder and CEO of pgEdge. "It is gratifying to be acknowledged in our home region, especially given the wealth of innovation and entrepreneurial talent here."

With over 20 employees and an expanding customer base, pgEdge aims to conclude its product beta testing in Q4 2023 and announce several customer and partner wins by year-end. In 2024, pgEdge plans to pursue a Series A venture capital investment to drive further growth.

"We're committed to winning more customers and developing our company to deliver the best distributed database solution in the market," added Merrick. "Even though the investment climate has changed since 2020 or 2021, our differentiated technology and strong team position us well for success."

About pgEdge

pgEdge's mission is to make it easy to build and deploy highly distributed database applications across the global network. Founded by industry veterans who have championed enterprise usage of the PostgreSQL database for several decades and helped run the world's largest managed database cloud services, pgEdge is headquartered in Northern Virginia. The founders have previously founded and/or led successful companies such as webMethods (NASDAQ: WEBM), EnterpriseDB (acquired by Bain Capital), SparkPost (acquired by MessageBird), OpenSCG (acquired by AWS) and Fugue (acquired by Snyk). Investors in pgEdge include Sands Capital Ventures, Grotech Ventures and Sand Hill East.

