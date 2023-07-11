pgEdge Selected for DCA Live's 2023 Red Hot Companies List

ALEXANDRIA, Va., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- pgEdge , the first company to offer a fully distributed database optimized for the network edge based on the standard and popular open source PostgreSQL database, announces its inclusion on DCA Live's 2023 Red Hot Companies list that showcases the Washington, D.C. region's fastest-growing and most exciting companies. Leaders in the region's tech and business community nominated pgEdge, and the DCA Live host committee selected pgEdge for inclusion among the 32 companies that will be honored during a ceremony on Thursday, July 13, from 5:00-7:30 p.m. on the rooftop of Sands Capital in Arlington, Va.

Co-founded by local serial entrepreneur Phillip Merrick and Postgres community veteran Denis Lussier, pgEdge makes distributed Postgres widely accessible to organizations of all sizes with its pgEdge Distributed PostgreSQL product offerings.

"DCA Live's recognition is testament to both the significant strides we have made since our emergence from stealth mode in March 2023 and our prospects for rapid growth as more organizations adopt our fully open and fully distributed Postgres database platform," said pgEdge co-founder and CEO Phillip Merrick. "As we head into 2024, we expect to sustain our momentum through several anticipated collaborations with major partners. At pgEdge, we are committed to revolutionizing how organizations manage their data on a global scale."

Organizations interested in exploring pgEdge for low latency, zero downtime for maintenance, ultra-high availability and data residency use cases can sign up for access to pgEdge Cloud or download the self-hosted pgEdge Platform.

About pgEdge

pgEdge's mission is to make it easy to build and deploy highly distributed database applications across the global network. Founded by industry veterans who have championed enterprise usage of the PostgreSQL database for several decades and helped run the world's largest managed database cloud services, pgEdge is headquartered in Northern Virginia. The founders have previously founded and/or led successful companies such as webMethods (NASDAQ: WEBM), EnterpriseDB (acquired by Bain Capital), SparkPost (acquired by MessageBird), OpenSCG (acquired by AWS) and Fugue (acquired by Snyk). Investors in pgEdge include Sands Capital Ventures, Grotech Ventures and Sand Hill East.

SOURCE pgEdge