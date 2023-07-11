pgEdge Selected for DCA Live's 2023 Red Hot Companies List

News provided by

pgEdge

11 Jul, 2023, 09:00 ET

ALEXANDRIA, Va., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- pgEdge, the first company to offer a fully distributed database optimized for the network edge based on the standard and popular open source PostgreSQL database, announces its inclusion on DCA Live's 2023 Red Hot Companies list that showcases the Washington, D.C. region's fastest-growing and most exciting companies. Leaders in the region's tech and business community nominated pgEdge, and the DCA Live host committee selected pgEdge for inclusion among the 32 companies that will be honored during a ceremony on Thursday, July 13, from 5:00-7:30 p.m. on the rooftop of Sands Capital in Arlington, Va.

Co-founded by local serial entrepreneur Phillip Merrick and Postgres community veteran Denis Lussier, pgEdge makes distributed Postgres widely accessible to organizations of all sizes with its pgEdge Distributed PostgreSQL product offerings.

"DCA Live's recognition is testament to both the significant strides we have made since our emergence from stealth mode in March 2023 and our prospects for rapid growth as more organizations adopt our fully open and fully distributed Postgres database platform," said pgEdge co-founder and CEO Phillip Merrick. "As we head into 2024, we expect to sustain our momentum through several anticipated collaborations with major partners. At pgEdge, we are committed to revolutionizing how organizations manage their data on a global scale."

Organizations interested in exploring pgEdge for low latency, zero downtime for maintenance, ultra-high availability and data residency use cases can sign up for access to pgEdge Cloud or download the self-hosted pgEdge Platform.

About pgEdge
pgEdge's mission is to make it easy to build and deploy highly distributed database applications across the global network. Founded by industry veterans who have championed enterprise usage of the PostgreSQL database for several decades and helped run the world's largest managed database cloud services, pgEdge is headquartered in Northern Virginia. The founders have previously founded and/or led successful companies such as webMethods (NASDAQ: WEBM), EnterpriseDB (acquired by Bain Capital), SparkPost (acquired by MessageBird), OpenSCG (acquired by AWS) and Fugue (acquired by Snyk). Investors in pgEdge include Sands Capital Ventures, Grotech Ventures and Sand Hill East.

SOURCE pgEdge

Also from this source

pgEdge announces support for multiple Postgres versions, including PostgreSQL 16 (Beta 1)

pgEdge at SCaLE 20x: Supporting Multi-master Replication with Geosharding in PostgreSQL

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.