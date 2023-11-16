PG&E's General Rate Case Will Fund Permanent Wildfire Risk Reduction, Critical Gas and Electric Safety and Reliability Investments, and Electric Capacity Upgrades to Support New Business Connections and California's Bold Clean Energy Goals

News provided by

Pacific Gas and Electric Company

16 Nov, 2023, 17:32 ET

PG&E Offers Customers Many Ways to Manage Energy Use, Bills

CPUC-approved Rate Changes Take Effect January 1, 2024

OAKLAND, Calif., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) energy rates will change on January 1, 2024, to pay for continued critical safety investments for its customers and hometowns. The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) today approved PG&E's 2023-2026 General Rate Case (GRC). More than 85% of PG&E's proposed increase, originally submitted in June 2021, was to reduce risk in PG&E's gas and electric operations.

As part of the GRC, the CPUC approved placing 1,230 miles of powerlines underground in PG&E's highest fire-risk areas. Undergrounding is permanent risk reduction that eliminates nearly 98% of risk of wildfire ignition from electrical equipment, increases electric reliability by reducing the need for safety-related power shutoffs, and saves customers billions of dollars in reduced annual tree trimming and overhead line maintenance costs.

"We are committed to being the safe operator that the people of California expect and deserve. We appreciate the Commission for recognizing the important safety and reliability investments we are making on behalf of our customers, including undergrounding powerlines to permanently reduce wildfire risk. Undergrounding is the best tool in the highest fire-risk areas to protect our customers and hometowns and improve reliability year-round at the lowest cost to our customers," said PG&E Corporation CEO Patti Poppe.

The GRC funds these key safety and reliability investments for the benefit of customers:

  • Undergrounding 1,230 miles of powerlines in PG&E's highest fire-risk areas. In addition to being the safest, most reliable, and cost-effective solution, undergrounding benefits all customers through improved air and water quality from fewer fires, protecting wildlands, and improving access to homeowners' insurance at lower premiums, over the long run. It is one of PG&E's multiple layers of protection that have reduced wildfire risk from company equipment by 94%1.
  • Replacing 139 miles and 24 miles of plastic and steel distribution pipeline respectively; inspecting 343 miles of transmission pipeline with state-of-the-art tools that run inside the pipeline; strength-testing 43 miles of gas transmission pipeline to assess integrity and reconfirm the maximum allowable operating pressure; employing advanced mobile leak detection technology to quickly find and fix gas leaks to improve safety and reduce methane emissions.
  • Increasing electric capacity to support the state's transportation electrification, affordable housing and economic development goals. Additional electric system investments include grid work to support widespread adoption of electric vehicles to reduce climate change impacts and improve air quality; exploring technologies to use electric vehicles and other energy storage; and microgrid advancements to help improve grid resiliency during extreme weather and peak-energy demand periods.

Ways PG&E Helps Customers Manage Energy Use and Costs

PG&E offers no- and low-cost actions to help customers reduce energy use and better manage monthly energy bills, and financial assistance programs for income-eligible customers.

  • Check your rate plan – get a personalized Rate Plan Comparison to find the best rate plan for your personal energy use.
  • Take a free Home Energy Checkup to identify wasted energy sources and get a personalized savings plan to lower monthly bills in just five minutes.
  • Enroll in Budget Billing to spread out annual energy costs throughout the year to avoid peaks in months of higher use.
  • Receive Bill Forecast Alerts when your bill is projected to exceed an amount set by you so you can reduce energy use prior to your next bill.
  • Customers may qualify for bill assistance including:
  • California Alternate Rates for Energy (CARE) provides a monthly discount of 20% or more on gas and electricity.
  • Family Electric Rate Assistance (FERA) provides a monthly discount of 18% on electricity only. Must be a household of three or more people.
  • Arrearage Management Program is a debt forgiveness plan for eligible residential customers who may have experienced pandemic-related hardship.

Customer Bill Impacts

Customer bills may vary based on where they live, energy usage, rate plan, program enrollment, weather in their region, and other factors.

The GRC will increase typical residential non-CARE monthly combined gas and electric bills by an average of 3.6% over three years. It will increase monthly bills by approximately 12.8% in 2024, and have a net decrease in the following years, 2025 and 2026. For example, the typical bill will increase by approximately $32.50 in 2024, $4.50 in 2025, and decrease by almost $8.00 in 2026.

For the typical residential CARE customer, the monthly combined bill would increase by an average of 3.8% over three years. Typical bills will increase by about $21.50 in 2024, $3 in 2025, and decrease by about $5.50 in 2026.

Non-CARE

2024

2025

2026

Annual
average

Annual incremental change

$32.50

$4.50

$(8)

% Annual Change

12.8 %

1.6 %

-2.8 %

3.6 %

CARE



Annual incremental change

$21.50

$3

$(5.50)

% Annual Change

13.1 %

1.6 %

-2.8 %

3.8 %

In addition to the GRC, PG&E will implement additional rate changes as part of an annual process called the "true-up" which consolidates rate changes authorized by the CPUC. These amounts will be final at the end of December.

Rates take effect January 1, 2024, however, customers may not see the change in their bill until February depending on their billing cycle.

About PG&E 
Pacific Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG), is a combined natural gas and electric utility serving more than 16 million people across 70,000 square miles in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit www.pge.com/ and http://www.pge.com/about/newsroom/

1 Based on the methodology established by the CPUC in the Safety Model Assessment Proceeding and implemented by PG&E, accordingly.

SOURCE Pacific Gas and Electric Company

Also from this source

On Utility Scam Awareness Day, PG&E Wants to Help Customers Recognize and Avoid Utility Scams

On Utility Scam Awareness Day, PG&E Wants to Help Customers Recognize and Avoid Utility Scams

'Tis the season for increasingly sophisticated scams targeting consumers, including utility customers. As the holiday season gets underway, Pacific...
Rain and Wind Throughout Northern California Serves as Reminder to Practice Winter Storm Safety

Rain and Wind Throughout Northern California Serves as Reminder to Practice Winter Storm Safety

A November storm is bringing rain and wind to much of Northern California and serves as a reminder of the importance of winter storm safety. Rain and ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Electrical Utilities

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Gas

Image1

Oil & Energy

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.