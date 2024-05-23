PGT Trucking's Million Mile & Safe Driver Celebration Recognizes More than 150 Elite Drivers

"Every year, we honor the numerous Proud Professional Million Mile and Safe Drivers who play a significant role in the overall success of PGT," said Pat Gallagher, PGT Trucking Chief Executive Officer. "No matter the circumstances, these drivers remain committed to delivering each load in a safe and timely manner. It is their hard work and dedication that gives PGT the reputation we have today."

PGT's Million Mile Drivers have accomplished this immaculate status by driving one million miles or more without a safety incident. Safe Drivers have driven for the company for more than five years, but less than one million miles, without a safety incident. PGT's Premier Professionals are the safest and most reliable drivers in the company's fleet, consistently maintaining superior performance levels.

For more than 20 years, PGT has recognized its Million Mile and Safe Drivers, and the Million Mile and Safe Driver Celebration is the premier event for PGT drivers, office staff and their guests.

The top award winners for the evening include Bob Cowart, Terminal Manager of the Year; Sam Thompson-Graves, recipient of the Bill Wright Award for Team Player of the Year; David Legendre and Cole Welham, PGT MVPs of the Year; Paul Vargo, recipient of the President's Award; Angelo Villavicencio, Safety Professional of the Year; Ross Tindall, recipient of the David Levin Award for Company Driver of the Year; Bogdan Yakimiv, recipient of the Harry "Buster" Barnes Award for Independent Contractor of the Year; Josh Myers, Rookie Driver of the Year; Dustin Show, Certified PRO Trainer of the Year; and Steve Corfee, recipient of the Terry "Kuz" Kusniar Award for Premier Professional Driver of the Year.

PGT also inducted three new Million Mile Drivers, including Keith Ackerman, Raymundo Barboza, and Ken McKinney. Million Mile Driver William Redding won the grand prize: a brand new Ford F-150.

"Our Million Mile and Safe Drivers show an unwavering commitment to safety, setting the standard for excellence across the PGT fleet," said Gregg Troian, PGT Trucking President. "These Proud Professionals stand above the rest at PGT, and I am immensely proud of their accomplishments."

About PGT Trucking:

PGT Trucking, Inc., a multi-service transportation firm offers flatbed, dedicated, international and specialized services. PGT is the leader in progressive freight transportation, focused on the Future of Flatbed®. PGT was recognized as a 2024 Best Fleets to Drive For®. At PGT Trucking, "Safety is Everyone's Job – All the Time." www.pgttrucking.com.

Contact: Caitlin Svetahor, PGT Trucking

Phone: 724.987.1750 Email: [email protected]

SOURCE PGT Trucking, Inc.