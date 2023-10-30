pH-D® Feminine Health, the Industry Leader in Holistic Feminine Hygiene and Wellness Solutions, Launches First Annual pH-D® Pulse Poll

First of Its Kind Survey Reveals Nearly Three-Quarters of Women 18-50 Are Embarrassed by Feminine Issues

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- pH-D Feminine Health announced today an industry first—the release of their first annual pH-D® Pulse Poll, a look at women's most compelling feminine care issues today. According to the survey, sponsored by pH-D Feminine Health and conducted by TSG Consumer, a stunning 74% of women report feeling insecure or embarrassed by vaginal odor. Another 28% of all women surveyed report feeling insecure about vaginal dryness. 

The pH-D® Pulse Poll also found:

  • Many women note a love/hate relationship with their vagina (being both a source of pain and pleasure) and oftentimes a nuisance.
  • Women are notably divided in their perception of their vagina: calling it beautiful, ugly, powerful, and unique.

Respondent comments about vaginal odor included feeling:

  • "Embarrassed and panicked because I feel like others are judging me."
  • "Ashamed, it's a very distinct scent and I worry people know it's coming from me."
  • "Very self-conscious. It's hard to focus on other things when I'm worried about my odor being recognized by other people."
  • "Unclean and unhygienic, like I need a shower."
  • "I feel like I did something wrong."

"The mission of pH-D Feminine Health is to help women at every stage of their lives feel confident and comfortable about their bodies.  Commissioning the first poll of its kind to examine hard-to-talk-about feminine care issues was a way to spotlight important personal concerns facing women today," says Deeannah Seymour, Co-Founder and CEO of pH-D Feminine Health, who points out that the poll is being released in anticipation of the upcoming 10-year anniversary for the company. "As a woman-owned and woman-run company, we also hope this survey creates a platform for women to open up about their personal care journey and realize they're not alone." 

Deeannah Seymour spent 20 years in the pharmaceutical industry, she had planned to maintain that career until her retirement. She pivoted when she found that the holistic alternatives for feminine care she was seeking, didn't exist. With a degree in biology, and help from doctors and scientists, she co-founded pH-D Feminine Health in 2014 and launched what is now the #1 doctor-recommended and #1 best-selling boric acid vaginal suppository. So popular, pH-D Feminine Health sells one boric acid vaginal suppository every 20 seconds.

About pH-D Feminine Health
pH-D Feminine Health is the #1 Best-Selling and #1 Doctor Recommended boric acid suppository in the USA. Founded in 2014 by Deeannah Seymour, pH-D Feminine Health was created to reinvent holistic feminine hygiene and wellness solutions to help millions of women feel confident and comfortable. As an independently held, certified woman-owned and women-run business, pH-D Feminine Health continues to remove the stigma associated with vaginal health and dramatically improve the lives of women. pH-D Feminine Health products are manufactured at the company's own FDA-registered USA facility. They are available nationwide at over 50,000 retail locations in the USA and Canada, on Amazon and at phdfemininehealth.com.

