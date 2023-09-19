pH-D® Feminine Health Unveils Boric Acid Vaginal Moisturizing Gel Exclusively at Walgreens

Walgreens Carries Women-Owned Business pH-D Feminine Health in Support of Female Entrepreneurship and Women's Wellness

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- pH-D Feminine Health today announced the launch of the Boric Acid Vaginal Moisturizing Gel to its existing portfolio of holistic feminine health products available exclusively at Walgreens nationwide. This innovative addition, featuring Hyaluronic Acid and Vitamin E, aims to alleviate dryness and discomfort commonly experienced by women during menopause, postpartum recovery, and other feminine health journeys.

"At Walgreens, we take pride in offering reliable products designed for women, particularly those crafted by women-led enterprises," states Asha Saujani, Walgreens Feminine Care Category Manager. "Our commitment is to provide our patients and shoppers with top-tier choices for their feminine well-being."

In support of this woman-owned business, Walgreens will carry the new Boric Acid Moisturizing Gel, along with the pH-D Moisturizing Vaginal Suppositories and Boric Acid Sensitive Foam Wash, to extend the line of product from the #1 doctor recommended brand of boric acid vaginal suppositories. These items will be located in the Feminine Hygiene aisle of Walgreens stores nationwide.

"We are thrilled to partner with Walgreens in this exciting journey. This collaboration underscores our shared commitment to empowering women's wellness and supporting women-owned businesses. By making our Boric Acid Vaginal Moisturizing Gel available exclusively at Walgreens nationwide, we are taking a significant step forward in advancing female-driven innovation and providing essential solutions for feminine health," says Deeannah Seymour, CEO and Co-Founder of pH-D Feminine Health.

The pH-D Feminine Health Boric Acid Vaginal Moisturizing Gel retail price is $14.99 and is available at nearly 7,000 Walgreens stores throughout the United States. Currently, the pH-D Feminine Health Boric Acid Suppositories are available chainwide at Walgreens.

The line of pH-D Feminine Health products is proudly manufactured in the USA. For more information, visit the brand on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok or at phdfemininehealth.com.

About pH-D Feminine Health

pH-D Feminine Health is the #1 Best-Selling and #1 Doctor Recommended boric acid vaginal suppository in the USA. Founded in 2014 by Deeannah Seymour who suffered for years with no relief, pH-D Feminine Health was created to reinvent holistic feminine hygiene and wellness solutions to help millions of women feel confident and comfortable. As an independently held, certified woman-owned and women-run business, pH-D Feminine Health continues to remove the stigma associated with vaginal health and dramatically improve the lives of women. pH-D Feminine Health products are manufactured in the USA.

