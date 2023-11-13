Phabuilder Set to Launch Marine-Degradable Straws and Cutlery

News provided by

Beijing Phabuilder Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

13 Nov, 2023, 07:30 ET

BEIJING, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, in partnership with Hengxin Life Science & Technology Co., Ltd., Phabuilder Biotechnology Co., Ltd. secured an order of millions of USD, one of the largest in the PHA industry so far, aiming to showcase the diverse applications of PHA and transform everyday products. This alliance is marked by the introduction of three remarkable PHA-based product categories: straws, coatings, and injection-molded items into the consumer market.

Continue Reading
Phabuilder joins forces with Hengxin Life to introduce three remarkable PHA-based product categories: straws, coatings, and injection-molded items into the consumer market, with a commitment to sustainability and ocean protection.
Phabuilder joins forces with Hengxin Life to introduce three remarkable PHA-based product categories: straws, coatings, and injection-molded items into the consumer market, with a commitment to sustainability and ocean protection.

With Phabuilder's expertise in synthetic biology and Hengxin Life's position as a global leader in biodegradable products, the collaboration seeks to maximize the potential of PHA (Polyhydroxyalkanoates). Chairman Deping Yan of Hengxin Life highlighted the partnership being the "foundation for the future of marine-degradable tableware." The products showcased by Hengxin Life at the renowned Canton Fair reasserted the company's commitment to producing products that meet consumer needs, promote sustainability, and reduce marine plastic pollution.

Originated from the research of the R&D team in China's tier 1 institute, Tsinghua University, Phabuilder has established a team of experts dedicated to bioengineering PHA for making tableware that resists high temperatures, embodies robust barrier attributes, and allows for customizations in color, transparency, and shape. According to Ms. Sherry Xu, Chairwoman of Phabuilder, the recently released PHA straws can stand temperatures beyond 90°C, thus uniquely satisfying the demand for sustainable hot drink solutions. In a world veering towards ecological sustainability, PHA substantiates itself as a meaningful and viable green choice, with its biobased nature.

Chairwoman Xu mentioned, "As society becomes more attuned to environmental concerns, there's a clear trend towards responsible and sustainable alternatives. Our PHA-based offerings, developed via a low-carbon, chemical-free approach, respond to this demand. They seamlessly connect consumer choices with environmental responsibilities." To ensure the ecological soundness and reliability of its products, Phabuilder has obtained certifications from well-respected organizations like TÜV AUSTRIA, BPI, and European DIN, solidifying the products' biodegradability and biocompostability.

Phabuilder Biotechnology Co., Ltd., pioneering advancements in the development of PHA, presents a sustainable alternative to traditional plastics. Emphasizing its mission "From Microbes to a Green Future", the company announced its new brand initiative at the 3rd PHA World Congress. This initiative embodies a vision of diversifying PHA applications, encapsulated in three core aspects: PHAmily (PHA polymers exploration), PHAbrary (diverse research), and PHAdustry (industrial-scale production). Each component synergizes to explore and leverage over 150 monomers of PHA, aiming to uncover a myriad of applications ranging from daily essentials to medical health and high-end products. Through collaboration with global partners, PHAmily seeks to facilitate an innovative ecosystem, accelerating the exploration, development, and commercial applications of PHA biopolymers, in alignment with global sustainability objectives.

In conclusion, the synergy between Phabuilder and Hengxin Life embodies a significant stride toward evolving sustainable consumer products, combining innovation with a commitment to ecology. For further insights into this collaboration and its wide-ranging impacts, please visit Phabuilder's LinkedIn page @Phabuilder or their website at www.phabuilder.com.

SOURCE Beijing Phabuilder Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

Also from this source

Phabuilder Set to Launch Marine-Degradable Straws and Cutlery

Phabuilder Set to Launch Marine-Degradable Straws and Cutlery

Recently, in partnership with Hengxin Life Science & Technology Co., Ltd., Phabuilder Biotechnology Co., Ltd. secured an order of millions of USD,...

Phabuilder Presents "Phamily" at the Go!PHA Congress: A New Era for PHA Materials

During the 3rd PHA World Congress organized by Go!PHA, Phabuilder introduced its Phamily brand initiative, which focuses on diverse and high-end PHA...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Chemical

Image1

Chemical

Image1

Paper, Forest Products & Containers

Image1

Retail

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.